Masemola back at the helm: Saps must stay focused on crime fight and reform, Cachalia says

Ramaphosa lifted the precautionary suspension that sidelined the country's top cop for six months

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to reinstate National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, saying his return comes at a critical time as the South African Police Service (Saps) pushes ahead with reforms aimed at restoring public trust and strengthening policing.

Ramaphosa lifted the precautionary suspension that sidelined the country’s top cop for six months following his court appearance on charges linked to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The Presidency confirmed on Friday that Masemola will resume his full duties on 19 October 2026, after criminal charges against him were withdrawn.

Saps reset

Cachalia welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to uplift the precautionary suspension.

Police ministry spokesperson spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said the acting Minister also expressed his appreciation to Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane for her professionalism, leadership and dedicated service as Acting National Commissioner during this period.

“The Ministry remains committed to strengthening the South African Police Service as we continue with the Police Reset Agenda, advancing professionalism, accountability, and ensuring that the organisation remains focused on its constitutional mandate to protect and serve all people in South Africa.

“The return of the National Commissioner provides an opportunity for the leadership of the SAPS to maintain focus on operational priorities and the ongoing work to build a professional, capable and trusted police service as per the Police Reset Agenda,” said Mogotsi.

Suspension

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension in April by mutual agreement with the president after appearing in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court to face allegations of contravening the PFMA.

However, the legal cloud hanging over the police chief was lifted when the National Director of Public Prosecutions instructed on 15 September 2026 that the charges be withdrawn. The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court subsequently formalised the withdrawal of the charges on 22 September 2026.

The decision cleared the way for Masemola to return to the helm of the country’s police service at a time when Saps faces mounting pressure to tackle violent crime, organised criminal networks, and corruption.