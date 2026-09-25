Run your city chaos: Criminals pose as runners, steal phones at Joburg 10km race

Runners were targeted during a Run Your City Johannesburg 10km race on Heritage Day,

What should have been a day of celebration has turned into a nightmare for scores of runners after their cell phones were stolen during the event by criminals posing as fellow runners.

Runners were targeted during the Absa Run Your City Johannesburg 10km race on Heritage Day, Thursday, 24 September.

Runners targeted

One runner says her bag was cut while she was running. She is unsure exactly where along the route the theft occurred, but claims that “many runners” were targeted.

“It was a great run, but criminals posing as runners targeted us. I’m currently at the police station with more than 100 other people whose phones were stolen. What should have been a day of celebration has ended with hundreds of victims reporting the same crime,” said Khathutshelo Mulaudzi.

Accountability

Affected runners have called on race organisers and headline sponsor Absa to account for security failures and clarify the total number of victims, amidst mounting frustration over safety protocols at the major athletic event.

The South African Police Service (Saps) told The Citizen that police management in Johannesburg District has noted a social media post circulating about a marathon held in Johannesburg Central on Thursday.

Theft

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that, after the event, only one person came forward to report a theft.

“According to the case reported, the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft are currently under investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage.

“The public is urged to report criminal incidents to the police to ensure that such incidents are properly recorded and investigated,” Sibeko said.

Precautions

Sibeko also cautioned the public against sharing unverified information about incidents, as it may create unnecessary alarm and confusion.

“Information shared publicly should, as far as possible, be based on verified facts.”

Sibeko has urged anyone who may have been a victim of theft during the event, or who has information that could assist with the investigation, to approach their nearest police station and provide the relevant details.

The Citizen has reached out to Absa for comment.