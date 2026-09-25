MK party demands Ramaphosa reinstate Masemola ‘without further delay’

Charges against Masemola in connection with the controversial police Medicare24 tender were formally withdrawn, and he was free to go.

The MK party has demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately lift the suspension of National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, insisting the collapsed prosecution against him was “frivolous, vexatious and malicious.”

On Tuesday, 22 September, charges against Masemola in connection with the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender were formally withdrawn, and he was free to go.

Suspension

South Africa’s top cop was suspended after being accused of failing to provide oversight in the multi-million-rand health contract awarded to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola faced four charges for violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

Masemola’s possible return to work is on the cards, and a meeting with Ramaphosa is also reportedly being considered at the moment.

Criminal proceedings

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said Ramaphosa has “no lawful or rational basis” to keep Masemola out of office after all charges were withdrawn.

“The criminal proceedings against General Masemola have collapsed, all charges have been formally withdrawn, and no lawful or rational basis remains for keeping him outside his office,” Mahlangu declared.

He accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of understating the matter by citing “insufficient evidence.”

“The prosecution was frivolous, vexatious and malicious, and supplied Ramaphosa with the pretext he needed to remove the country’s duly appointed National Police Commissioner,” Mahlangu said.

Madlanga Commission

The MK party pointed to evidence before the Madlanga Commission, arguing Masemola acted lawfully and responsibly.

“IDAC converted responsible legal caution into criminal inaction despite knowing, or being required to know, the facts,” Mahlangu added, noting that former NPA head Shamila Batohi and ex‑IDAC chief Andrea Johnson oversaw the failed case.

Crime crisis

The MK party linked the suspension to South Africa’s crime crisis, warning it undermines police leadership during a national emergency.

“The continued suspension of General Masemola is an injustice to him, an insult to the South African Police Service and a reckless obstruction of stable police leadership while women are being murdered in Ekurhuleni and elsewhere,” Mahlangu said.

The party said Ramaphosa must “perform his constitutional duty and restore General Fannie Masemola to office without further delay.”