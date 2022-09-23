Uncle Cyril, please ask Bheki Cele to do something about the car thieves in our area

Dirk Lotriet

The lovely Snapdragon has been in shock since thugs tried to steal her car at a shopping centre. And I have been traumatised as a result of sharing a home with a very, very upset spouse.

On Monday, she popped into the pharmacy and when she came out, there was a group of people standing around the car. Apparently two men appeared next to the car. One pointed a firearm at a security guard, while the other continued to hammer a large device into the door lock and attempted to break the lock by twisting it. He failed.

Well, he broke the lock and part of the door beyond all repair, but he couldn’t open the car. The car which Snapdragon uses, used to belong to me, but after she crashed my panel van, she confiscated my trusty huge grey Ford for rugby mom duties – and huge grey Fords tend to be able to withstand street thugs’ assaults.

I was stuck with an enormous grey locked car with a jammed door lock and a furious wife who shouted at me for some reason which I still can’t get my head around. And she has been traumatised and in shock ever since.

The same wife who told me to get over it when I was a victim of a failed hijacking in the same car six years ago. Female logic …

Uncle Cyril, please phone Bheki Cele and ask him to do something about the car thieves in our area. I know you have a lot on your plate with the likes of Eskom and the weak rand – and you have my sympathy. But I have to deal with a seemingly irrational spouse, which is a matter of life and death.

I realise the elegant Mr Cele doesn’t even know how many officers make up our thick blue line, but if he can just do something… I have to fix the lock and have somehow earned an inexplicably long list of DIY chores around the house for the weekend.

I have all the empathy in the world with my upset wife, but if this state continues, I might be harmed to such a degree that I won’t be able to write this column on time next week . Then I will be swarmed with phone calls from The Citizen’s production desk and Snapdragon will snap again and … Help!