‘DA co-governing doomed to failure,’ says ActionSA

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont says coalitions lead by the DA will fail because of its “immaturity” in its model of governance.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont says coalitions lead by the Democratic Alliance (DA) will fail because of its “immaturity” in running this model of governance. Beaumont’s comments follow its coalition partner, the DA, losing the mayorship last week and that of speaker in the Johannesburg council before that. Beaumont said there was no question his party has to review its perspective on coalitions. “It has become very clear to us that multiparty coalitions led by the DA will fail because the DA lacks the maturity to co-govern with their coalition partners. ALSO READ: Shaky coalitions ‘dangerous’ “They rather treat coalition...

