DA submits PAIA request for Simelane’s VBS report to Ramaphosa

Despite receiving Simelane's report, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for "time and space".

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane and Democratic Alliance (MP) Glynnis Breytenbach. Deputy Justice Minster Andries Nel is at the back. Picture: GCIS

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach has put in a request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain the report Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane provided to President Cyril Ramaphosa on her involvement in the “dodgy” VBS bank loan scandal.

Simelane came under severe criticism after she took a R575,600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company that allegedly brokered unlawful investments of R349 million by the Polokwane Municipality into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank which Gundo brokered.

‘Commercial loan’

Simelane had used the “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton.

Razwinane is currently on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering for his role as a commission agent connecting municipalities with VBS.

When VBS imploded in March 2018, forensic investigations found it had rewarded Razwinane with kickbacks totalling R24.2 million for being a commissioning agent for various municipalities and state entities.

Simelane has denied any wrongdoing, insisting everything was “above board” and the loan was repaid.

‘Delays’

Breytenbach said despite receiving the report three months ago, Ramaphosa has “failed to take action or is unable to appreciate the untenable conflict of interest this has created.”

“Almost three months later, the President is still considering the report. It cannot be that a Minister of Justice, accused of corruption, can continue to oversee the Justice system, and more importantly the National Prosecuting Authority, the very body tasked with investigating her.

“The PAIA process seems to be the only way to get the answers South Africa needs. Every day without action further damages the integrity of our Justice system and legal institutions,” Breytenbach said.

‘Matter being dealt with’

In September, Ramaphosa said the allegations surrounding Simelane over the explosive VBS bank allegations against her will not be “swept under the carpet.”

During the same month, when answering questions in the National Council of Provinces, Ramaphosa confirmed that he had received a report from Simelane.

He said the matter surrounding Simelane is “being dealt with” and requested “time and space” to deal with the issue.

On 17 October, when Ramaphosa answered questions in the National Assembly, again asked for “the time and opportunity to consider this matter so that finality can then be reached”.

Loan repaid

Simelane appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice in September. She stated that she repaid the loan and interest in three instalments of R283 333 on 9 October 2020, 12 November 2020, and 7 January 2021.

During the briefing, Simelane also denied having an improper relationship with Gundo Wealth Solutions hired by the Polokwane municipality.

“It is a matter of public record that Polokwane municipality invested money into VBS bank during my tenure. No money was paid by Polokwane Municipality to Gundo Wealth Solutions. I did not have an improper relationship with a contractor employed by the municipality.”

Continuing duties

Simelane added the office she holds, does not have a direct relationship in “instructing or convincing” the NPA on how to act on their mandate.

Meanwhile, Simelane is continuing with her duties, attending the 14th International Congress of Justice Ministers in Rome, Italy, on Thursday and Friday.

