DA warns that Ramaphosa’s ‘delay’ in acting on Simelane ‘weakens justice system’

Simelane denied any wrongdoing in taking a R500 000 'dodgy' loan from a VBS fixer to buy a coffee shop.

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane and Democratic Alliance (MP) Glynnis Breytenbach. Deputy Justice Minster Andries Nel is at the back. Picture: GCIS

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for what she called “procrastination” in addressing the scandal involving Justice Minister Thembi Simelane.

Simelane is under pressure to step down after receiving a R575,600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company allegedly involved in the unlawful investment of R349 million by the Polokwane Municipality into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

ActionSA has filed criminal charges against the minister, accusing her of violating the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca) and committing the common law crime of forgery.

Simelane has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that everything was “above board” and that the loan was repaid.

Procrastination

Breytenbach has questioned how much more time President Ramaphosa needs to address the Simelane saga.

“It has been almost three months since the revelation on 26 August that Simelane received a questionable loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company tied to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank. Yet, despite the gravity of this revelation, no meaningful action has been taken.

“On 28 August, the President requested a report from Simelane about her alleged improper benefit from VBS-related funds. He received the report on 11 September, yet, after holding the necessary documents for over six weeks, the President continues to delay, claiming on 17 October that he still needs more time,” Breytenbach said.

‘Deeply concerning’

Breytenbach said Simelane’s involvement with VBS is “deeply concerning”.

“Allegations suggest that as early as 2021, the President knew about her loan from the company linked to illegal municipal investments in VBS. This raises serious questions about why she was promoted to the role of Justice Minister in the first place.

“The public deserves transparency. The President must stop stalling and take decisive action. While the NPA’s mandate to prosecute must be respected, it is unacceptable for Simelane to remain in her role due to the clear conflict of interest,” Breytenbach said.

‘Weaking justice system’

Breytenbach further said that every moment of delay “weakens the justice system, undermines trust, and further damages the government’s credibility.”

“Simelane must step aside to allow for a thorough and unbiased investigation. The integrity of our justice system and the credibility of this administration depend on it.”

Last week, Ramaphosa told Parliament he received Simelane’s report on her dealings with VBS bank and when pressed about whether he would remove her, Ramaphosa said he was “giving consideration” to the matter.

Opposition parties grilled Ramaphosa on Simelane’s dealings with the now-defunct VBS in Parliament.

