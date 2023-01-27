Daily news update: Phalatse ousted, fuel prices woes and Eskom tender

Citizen Reporter

Mpho Phalatse ousted from office through no-confidence motion

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been removed from office through a motion of no confidence.

Motion of no confidence

Phalatse, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), was voted out on Thursday afternoon during an ordinary council meeting.

This after three motions of no confidence were filed last week, by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Al Jama-ah and the African Independent Congress (AIC) against the mayor.

Fuel price woes: February increase will be bigger than expected

Photo: iStock

An even harsher than initially predicted fuel price increase awaits motorists at the pumps in February, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

While it was reported earlier this week that increases of between 36 and 42 cents a litre and between five and 17 cents for diesel appeared on the cards, AA, commenting on the final mid-month unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund, said it expects the rises to be steeper.

In accordance with findings, the price of petrol now looks set to rise by 57 cents a litre for 93 unleaded and 52 cents for 95 unleaded, while diesel hikes are projected to be between 22 and 33 cents a litre.

Eskom launches second phase tender for renewable energy producers

Municipalities owe Eskom billions of rands. Photo: Gallo Images

Eskom has launched a tender for the second phase of its land lease parcels for independent power producers (IPP) renewable energy producers.

The power utility said in a statement on Thursday that in December, it issued a Request For a Proposal (RFP), as part of the second phase of the Land Leasing Programme for four land parcels in Mpumalanga.

‘My speech healing is very slow’ – Lira

Lira gives fans another health update. Picture: Instagram

Songstress Lira shared her first health update for the year as she has gone under the radar during her time of recovery.

Lira suffered a stroke in early 2022, when she was in Germany before she was set to perform. The stroke impacted her speech.

The award-winning singer shared on Thursday that she was on vacation, which appeared to be in the dreamy location of Mauritius.

Lira is seen soaking up the sunshine on a yacht, taking in the sunset views and the sandy beaches.

World Rugby U20 Championships head to South Africa for the next two years

The 2012 class of the Junior Springboks celebrate their U20 Championship final win over New Zealand at Newlands in Cape Town. Picture: Luke Walker/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa will host the next two editions of the World Rugby U20 Championship, in 2023 and 2024, the global governing body and SA Rugby confirmed on Thursday, while Kenya was awarded the World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament as the best junior players will head to Africa this year.

The World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy return for the first time since the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, with the tournaments to be hosted in South Africa – from 24 June to 14 July across three venues in the Western Cape – and Kenya respectively.

