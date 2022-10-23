Daily news update: Zuma presser, Mbeki slams criminals leading ANC, Orlando Pirates advances to MTN8 final

Citizen Reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma says he will continue to speak out against injustice even if he has to go to jail.

Zuma held a press conference in Johannesburg on Saturday following a postponement on Friday.

His almost two-hour-long rant touched on a range of issues including his court cases and alleged injustices against him.

He also spoke about load shedding, the African National Congress (ANC), President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Zondo Commission and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: ANC/Twitter

Former President and ANC elder Thabo Mbeki is evidently frustrated with the decline of the governing party.

During a scathing address at the annual general meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Group (SDG) on Saturday, Mbeki laid bare his feelings about the ANC.

Mbeki roasted the party’s self-correcting measures and so-called renewal saying the ANC is being led by criminals.

He said the political quality of leaders in the party has declined over the years.

Picture: iStock.

There is widespread agreement that land reform in South Africa has failed to deliver the changes many hoped it would.

Racially based dislocation and land dispossession were central features of colonial conquest and apartheid rule.

To redress this, in 1994, the newly elected African National Congress (ANC) set a target of redistributing 30% of the country’s white-owned agricultural land to black people within the first five years of government.

Persistently failing to come close to this goal, the government now hopes to reach it by 2030.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Gallo Images

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is urging the government to stick to its debt reduction plan ahead of Wednesday’s Medium Term Budget Policy Speech (MTBPS), Bloomberg reports.

He was speaking at a forum hosted by former President Kgalema Motlanthe’s foundation on Friday.

Kganyago’s comments come amid growing pressure for the government to convert the R350 Social Relief Distress grant into a basic income grant. There’s also pressure from public servants for inflation-proof salary increases.

Pictures: Instagram / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP

The world might have turned their backs on rapper Kanye West, but South-African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah says he still loves Ye for the man he thinks he is.

This is despite the comments Kanye recently made about Noah, saying Trevor was not even from America and that he just “looks black”.

Kanya has been exhibiting concerning behaviour in the past year, with fans having been especially concerned when Ye launched a social media attack against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson in February this year.

Orlando Pirates Monnapule Saleng (right) celebrates with Buccaneers supporters after scoring against Sundowns. Picture: Backpagepix.

Mannupule Saleng was the hero for Orlando Pirates on Saturday, as they trampled over Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium to reach the MTN8 final.

It was also a fine day for Buccaneer’s striker Kermit Erasmus who joined Pirates before the end of the transfer window after a frustrating time at Sundowns.

