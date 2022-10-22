WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma’s press conference

Citizen Reporter

Former President Jacob Zuma is holding a public address on Saturday morning in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Zuma is widely expected to speak on his arms deal corruption trial and his ambitions to be elected as the ANC’s national chairperson, during the governing party’s elective conference in December.

He is also expected to reflect on the expiry of his prison sentence for contempt of court earlier this month.

Zuma was slapped with a 15-month jail sentence when he was found guilty of contempt by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in June 2021.

The former president had failed to comply with the ConCourt’s ruling forcing him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

After serving part of his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma was subsequently released on medical parole in September. The matter is currently before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

Corruption trial

The 80-year-old former statesman and French arms firm, Thales, are facing 18 counts of corruption, including money laundering, tax evasion, and racketeering, in connection with the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Zuma’s corruption case was postponed on Wednesday to allow the Constitutional Court to rule on his latest legal bid to remove National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor Billy Downer as lead prosecutor on the case.

Pietermaritzburg High Court judge Piet Koen postponed the corruption trial to 30 January 2023.

Should the apex court dismiss the application, Zuma’s long-awaited trial is expected to begin in November.

So far, Zuma’s attempt to remove Downer from his case failed at the SCA, with President Mandisa Maya dismissing his special plea application in May.

The former president has been relentlessly trying to remove Downer from his case, arguing that the veteran prosecutor is weaponising the arms deal fraud and corruption case against him in an apparent personal crusade.

Zuma remains adamant that Downer lacks impartiality to bring the matter to trial.

But this application is widely viewed as yet another flawed attempt at stalling his day in court.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney

