David Mabuza on ‘benefits to military veterans and their dependants’

Citizen Reporter

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on military veterans updated the veterans on the team’s progress.

The consultation was to tackle issues pertaining to the roll-out of services and benefits to military veterans and their dependants, such as military pension, housing, access to healthcare services, skills acquisition, education support, burial support and counselling, amongst others.

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, today visits the Western Cape province to engage with military veterans.

Military Veterans will forever remain a part of SA’s history

Speaking at the engagement in Western Cape, Mabuza highlighted that the history of South Africa’s liberation can never be told without acknowledging the sacrifices made by the veterans.

The history of our liberation struggle can never be narrated without acknowledging the heroism and sacrifices of all our military veterans who committed their lives to the service of national freedom.

“You trained and slept in bush camps, left your families and dedicated your lives to the wellbeing of our country. You will forever remain heroes and heroes of our democracy.

“Your efforts have liberated the country; today we are enjoying the benefits of democracy because of your selfless contribution. In the process, many of our military veterans lost opportunities to develop and advance themselves through education and available employment opportunities,” said Mabuza.

Veterans put their lives on hold

He emphasised that most veterans did not have an opportunity to set aside their health and pension provisions to take care of their retired lives, therefore, it is for this reason that the government must remain committed to ensuring that veterans are provided with the care, benefits and opportunities necessary to lead their lives with integrity and respect.

" As I indicated earlier, we have taken the view that it will be best and far-reaching, for us to meet and engage directly with individual military veterans themselves, beyond the representatives of their associations."

“Since then, we have made an effort to interact directly with military veterans in their respective home provinces, as we are doing today, to agree on key issues that need to be resolved and addressed.”

Task team’s progress thus far

Provision of housing support to the surviving dependents of Military Veterans – Mabuza said the government was in the process of amending the Military Veteran Act to extend the provision to widows and dependants of the deceased military veterans. We are confident that the process will be completed soon.

Improving floor plans

“Moreover, we are also improving the floor plan of the houses, and the remedial work on defective houses is underway in a number of housing projects including in Belhar.”

Military pension approved

He said the team was also working on the regulations to operationalise the implementation of the pension benefit provisions after it was approved recently.

Structures in prominent offices

“Part of the experience from the work of this task team has been the creation of coordinating structures in the Offices of Premiers, through which various grievances of military veterans are being timeously attended to,” said Mabuza.

Mabuza said the government was putting itself in the forefront and inviting military veterans communicate difficulties.

“In addition, we take this opportunity to urge all officials who are employed in areas where they are required to provide services to military veterans to work diligently, with the empathy and demeanour required to serve this prestigious community.”

“In conclusion, as a society, that owes its very existence to the sacrifices of its own valiant sons and daughters, we must ensure that its military veterans and their families also have the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of the freedom they have helped to establish.”

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo