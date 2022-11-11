Suspect arrested in the Western Cape with more than R9 million worth of abalone

Citizen Reporter

A suspect in the Western Cape was arrested with more than R9 million worth of abalone on the R45 Simondium Road on Thursday.

Tip off

Police spokesperson Zinzi Hani said authorities from the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Crime Intelligence, K9 Unit Boland and officials from the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environmental responded to a tip off.

Hani said the tip off was about a truck transporting goods on the N1 highway, that was kept under surveillance and later stopped and searched.

Investigation and court proceedings

“The team seized 30 520 units of dried abalone with an approximate valued of R9 million. The abalone was found hidden in false compartments. The truck and abalone were seized for further investigation,” said Hani.

The 26-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 November 2022, to answer to charges of possession and transporting of abalone.

Abalone poacher handed himself over to police

In an unrelated incident, last month, an abalone poacher, who had been on the run from police for four years, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Bellville Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said Shahabaz Mohammed was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, suspended for five years, after he handed himself over to Western Cape police.

Mohamed was arrested in 2017, and charged in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act after police received information and raided his premises in Mozart Street, Panorama.

Abalone worth R4 million

At the time, police found wet and dry abalone with an estimated street value of R4 million.

“The court found the accused guilty on three counts and he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for contravention of the Marine Resources Act, two years imprisonment for possession of abalone without a permit, and six months for failure to comply with conditions of bail.

“It was further ruled that the abalone must be forfeited to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries,” Gwala said in a statement.

