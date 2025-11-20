Here is the deadline for e-hailing drivers to apply for operating licences

New e-hailing operating licences will cost drivers R5 000 and will be valid for seven years.

E-hailing drivers have been warned not to delay the registration of their apps or the obtaining of their newly mandated operating licences.

The Department of Transport (DoT) in September gazetted amended regulations to the National Land Transport Amendment Act, which stipulated a host of reforms for e-hailing drivers.

The department stated on Wednesday that registrations and licence applications had been received at a “snail’s pace”, asking drivers not to wait until the last minute.

Deadline in 2026

The amendments were gazetted on 12 September, which began a 180-day countdown until the operating licences needed to be obtained.

The 180-day window will shut on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, giving drivers just under four months to meet the new compliance measures.

“Without a registered app, no operator will be able to convert to [an] e-hailing operating licence or apply for a new e-hailing operating licence,” stated the department.

“This means after 180 days, those who have not converted will automatically become illegal operators,” the department explained.

Operating licences are obtained through the National Public Transport Regulator at a cost of R5 000 per driver and will be valid for seven years.

R100k fine for non-compliance

Figures from 2023 put the number of Uber drivers in South Africa at 55 000, with reports on the number of Bolt drivers placing their numbers at an estimated 35 000.

The government thus stands to make an estimated R450 million from the registration drive.

The amended regulations also made stipulations regarding the branding of vehicles, vehicle safety and the installation of panic buttons on vehicles.

Non-compliance could result in hefty punishment for drivers and the platforms.

“App developers who permit users to use their apps without an operating license risk a fine of up to R100 000 or up to two years in jail. All apps must also be registered with the regulators,” the department confirmed.

