Deadly start to festive season: Bus crash claims 8 people, including 6 children

Road users were urged to prioritise safety ahead of the busy holiday season.

The accident happened on the N1 near Roux Park in Worcester on Sunday morning. Picture: X/@ddt_golf25

The festive season got off to a tragic start after eight people including six children were killed in a bus accident in the Western Cape.

The bus accident happened on the N1 near Roux Park in Worcester on Sunday morning.

Initial reports indicate that the bus was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town when it overturned.

Tragic start to festive season

The Western Cape Mobility Department said several others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku called the incident “a very sad start to the festive season”.

Sileku extended his condolences and support to all those affected by the bus accident.

“This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives this morning. We also wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured. The safety of road users remains our highest priority, and we commend the emergency services and first responders who are working tirelessly under challenging circumstances.

“The Western Cape Government will continue to assist in every possible way during this difficult time,” Sileku said.

Condolences

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger was distraught by the deaths of the passengers.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends who are grieving during this difficult time. We are fully committed to supporting everyone affected by this tragedy, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance.”

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt, was at the bus accident scene to assess the need for support services.

“I have also contacted my counterpart in the Eastern Cape, as some affected passengers are from there, so we may coordinate support efforts.”

Cause of accident

The cause of bus accident is under investigation.

Sileku has urged all road users to prioritise safety at all times, especially the country approaches the peak holiday period.

“Let us work together to prevent further tragedies and ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely,” Sileku said.

