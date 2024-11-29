Two killed in crash involving trucks in Eastern Cape [VIDEO]

The accident happened due to poor visibility from smoke-filled conditions as a result of veld fires.

The crash happened just outside Cradock on Thursday night. Picture: iStock

Two people have died and another sustained serious injuries in an accident involving two trucks on the N10 highway in the Eastern Cape.

It is understood the crash happened just outside Cradock on Thursday night.

Watch the poor visibility that reportedly caused the accident

Two people have died and another sustained serious injuries in an accident involving two trucks on the N10 highway. The accident happened due to poor visibility from smoke-filled conditions as a result of veld fires. Vid: Supplied #CradockCrash #EasternCape @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/MYol7bj4Zw — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 29, 2024

Poor visibility suspected cause of accident

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident happened due to poor visibility from smoke-filled conditions as a result of veld fires.

“One truck (Man) with only a male driver was driving from the Middelburg direction when it collided with the other truck (Scania) that was travelling from the Cradock direction. It had two people on board, a male and a female.

“The two occupants of the Scania truck, a male and a female died on the scene while the driver of the other truck sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Cradock Provincial Hospital for further medical assistance. Poor visibility is a suspected cause of the accident,” Binqose said.

Binqose added that a culpable homicide case has been opened with the South African Police Service in Cradock for further investigations.

ALSO READ: RAF blocks R65 million worth of fraudulent claims

Aircraft crash

Last week, three people were injured after a light aircraft crashed in Pretoria, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the plane crashed near the Wonderboom National Airport.

Best Care Emergency Medical Services (BCEMS) spokesperson Xander Loubser said they responded to reports of the aircraft accident just after 10am on Sunday.

“Initial intelligence included the directive to “look for a twin prop circling,” leading emergency teams to locate the crash site in a field near the Sinoville/Annlin area.

Loubser said upon arrival, paramedics discovered the twin-prop aircraft and immediately began assessing the three individuals onboard: the pilot and two passengers.

“All sustained minor injuries and received on-site care from our advanced life support team.”

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) of the South African Civil Aviation authority told The Citizen that it is gathering information that will form part of the preliminary report which will be issued 30 days from the day of the accident.

ALSO READ: Three injured in light aircraft crash near Wonderboom Airport