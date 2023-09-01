‘Most survivors broke their limbs,’ says Phaahla as death toll increases in Joburg fire

At least 12 bodies are unidentifiable and burnt beyond recognition.

The death toll in a fire that engulfed a building in Johannesburg CBD has risen to 76, Health Minister Joe Phaahla has confirmed.

The Usindiso building, located on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets in Marshalltown, was gutted in the early hours of Thursday, claiming the lives of residents, including 12 children.

The victims’ bodies have been transferred to the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) in Soweto.

Survivors injuries

Providing an update on Friday, Phaahla said some survivors were receiving medical treatment at various facilities in Johannesburg for smoke inhalation.

The minister said most survivors from the building were forced to jump to safety.

“The bigger portion is broken limbs. In some cases, two patients have broken their back, affecting the spine. The large majority is broken long bones, so arms or legs,” he said.

“There are very few survivors who were admitted for burns… anybody who got burned couldn’t escape, and that’s why there are so many fatalities. Only those who could be able to run and escape are those who are in intensive care.”

The minister said two more people died in hospital, bringing the total number to 76.

Bodies unidentifiable

Department of Health’s acting CEO for Pathology Services Thembalethu Mphahlaza told reporters that at least 12 bodies were unidentifiable and burnt beyond recognition.

“We realised that out of the 74 bodies we collected, we only have 12 that can be identifiably viewed, but 62 of these bodies are burnt beyond recognition. Hence, it will take a while to finalise the process of harvesting the DNA samples from those bodies. “

Mphahlaza said DNA testing would be required to identify the deceased.

“They will be subjected to the Lodox System, which is to X-ray those bodies because, remember, there were allegations of zama zamas who occupied these buildings in our city.

“So we are not only supposed to focus on the issue of the fire and assume that that will be the cause of the death. We have to ascertain if there were gunshot wounds before they were burnt,” he said.

The department has called on the families of the deceased to come and identify the victims who were not burnt beyond recognition.

Thembalethu Mpahlaza, Acting CEO of Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services, said 62 bodies from the Johannesburg fire are unidentifiable while only 12 can be visually identified.



According to Phaahla, the state will have to bury the bodies burnt beyond recognition if they cannot be positively identified through DNA analysis.

“After [tests] on all the bodies have been done, but there are many who have no match [because] nobody is coming forward to compare, then we will have to follow the relevant procedures as it happens when somebody passes away unidentified.

“Ultimately, if it comes to that situation, it might be unavoidable that some of the remains would have to be buried, but keep the records so that if somebody emerges a few months later and say on that incident I lost a relative, then you can compare the DNA records by taking the sample of that person and be able to follow up,” the minister explained.

