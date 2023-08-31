At least 20 killed, several injured in Joburg CBD fire

Joburg Emergency Services said there may be more fatalities as a result of the blaze.

The blaze started in the early hours of Thursday morning at a five-storey structure in the city. Photo: iStock

At least 20 people have died in a fire in the Johannesburg CBD.

Several other people have also been injured.

It is understood the blaze started in the early hours of Thursday morning at a five-storey structure in the city.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said several others were also injured in the blaze.

“The firefighters attended to the fire at a five-storey building in Johannesburg CBD on the corner of Alberts and Delver streets. Twenty bodies have been confirmed dead on scene,” Mulaudzi said.

“There are also 43 people who were treated for smoke inhalation and various injuries and were transported to various healthcare facilities in the City of Johannesburg for further medical care.”

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is subject to investigations.

This is a devloping story

Meanwhile, Mulaudzi said there were no reports of any damages or injuries after an earthquake hit several areas on the West Rand, including Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

“At this stage, no major incidents throughout the City of Johannesburg have been reported at our emergency call centre.

“However, we will remain on high overnight to make sure that we can be able to respond to any area which might have been affected by the tremor,” Mulaudzi said.

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) has confirmed that the 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at around 9:44pm.

“The seismic event was located by means of the CGS’s automatic locator system through the South African National Seismograph Network, registering a preliminary local magnitude of approximately 2.7.

“The event is estimated to be located within the broader Randfontein region in the West Rand. The CGS Seismologists are currently analysing the data and once this is concluded, subsequent communication will follow detailing the exact location and magnitude of the seismic event,” the CGS said.

