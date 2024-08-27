Department of Justice fires 27 officials for misconduct

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development fired 27 officials for various offenses, including fraud, theft, and sexual harassment.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has dismissed 27 officials for various forms of misconduct, including fraud, theft, and sexual harassment.

The department announced on Tuesday that it dismissed the officials to maintain the integrity of its operations.

Kgalalelo Masibi, the department spokesperson, said the dismissals are part of 81 appeal matters recorded by the department. The appeals include 55 dismissals, 25 suspensions, and one warning.

Officials fired for fraud, theft, sexual harassment and more

The appeals were lodged by officials who were found of serious misconduct.

As of Tuesday, the department said, in a statement, it has successfully finalised 31 of these appeals, including upholding 27 dismissals and reducing sanctions in four cases.

The misconduct in question ranges from fraud, theft, sexual harassment, and bringing the department into disrepute to absenteeism, abuse of state vehicles, and insubordination.

ALSO READ: Pressure mounts on Thembi Simelane to account for dodgy VBS ‘loan’

“The department remains resolute in its commitment to finalise all appeals lodged with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and continues to strengthen its internal controls to combat any conduct that undermines its ability to deliver justice services effectively and efficiently,” Masibi said.

Pending appeal cases being handled quickly

Masibi added that the department is confident that resolving these appeals and completing any associated disciplinary process will act as a powerful deterrent to future misbehaviour and unprofessional conduct on the part of its officials.

“The consequence management measures implemented underscore the department’s dedication to clean governance,” she said.

According to the department, all pending appeal cases are being handled quickly and will be resolved in due time.

“The department remains committed to fostering a professional working environment, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring transparency and accountability to the public,” Masibi said.

13 officials suspended in April

Meanwhile, in April, the department placed 13 senior managers and other officials on precautionary suspensions, effective immediately.

This was while investigations into claims of financial irregularities and maladministration in the affairs of the Master of the High Court and Family Law Services were ongoing,

ALSO READ: DA and Good party gun for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane over dodgy VBS ‘loan’

The suspended officials were:

• Master of the North Gauteng High Court

• Master of the South Gauteng High Court

• Deputy Master of the South Gauteng High Court

• Assistant Master of the North Gauteng High Court

• Master of the High Court Free State

• Assistant Master of the South Gauteng High Court

• Assistant Master of the North Gauteng High Court

• Deputy Master: Master of the South Gauteng High Court

• Accounting Clerk for the Master of the South Gauteng High Court

• Estate Controller for the Master of the South Gauteng High Court

• Assistant Master of the North Gauteng High Court

• Deputy Master of the High Court Free State

• Estate Controller for the Master of the Limpopo Division of the High Court, Polokwane