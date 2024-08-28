Ex-Prasa officer accused of 44 rapes and kidnapping

Sipho Lucas Phiri, a former Prasa officer, faces 145 charges, including 44 rapes, using his position to target victims.

For six long years, a Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employee wearing company clothing, armed with a gun and using a company vehicle used his position as an officer to gain the trust of unknowing victims who later became his rape targets.

Sipho Lucas Phiri, 38, is charged with 145 counts, including 44 for rape, 43 for kidnapping, 41 for pointing a firearm and additional cases of fraud, obstruction of justice and forcing someone to witness a sexual act.

Media allowed to publish ex-Prasa officer’s identity

The high court sitting in Benoni Magistrate’s Court deliberated yesterday on whether the media should publish the identity of the suspect.

Judge Rasigamani Bhika ruled in favour of the media allowing his pictures and name to be published.

According to Prasa’s Asanda Makhanda, Phiri was employed in 2020 and his contract was terminated in May 2023 following his arrest in January 2023.

Makhanda said: “He was a protection services officer armed response and at the time he was hired he passed vetting.”

The National Prosecuting Authority said his victims were from “around Benoni, Tembisa and Daveyton” when he was arrested.

Youngest victim 14-year-old girl

“The youngest victim was a 14-year-old girl, while his oldest was a 33-year-old woman.

“It is alleged that he targeted the victims while going home, to work or waiting for a taxi, and would point a firearm, force them into his car and drive to a destination where he would rape them.”

Phiri was arrested in an intelligence-driven joint operation.

