‘Lovers and land deals’? Why ex Gugu Nkosi’s ‘blessings’ haunt Paul Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has come under the spotlight again... And the allegations involve former girlfriend Gugu Nkosi.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and former girlfriend Gugu Nkosi, whose company, Umcebo Projects, allegedly received payments from property development company Valumax. Photo: X

In the latest bombshell allegation launched in the media against Paul Mashatile, the deputy president has been implicated in the procurement of a R90 million land deal by a company which has reportedly donated millions to the African National Congress (ANC).

Mashatile’s former girlfriend Gugu Nkosi – from whom the deputy president claimed to have sought refuge in a R37 million Waterfall estate “fortress” last year – allegedly serves as the “link”.

Paul Mashatile and Valumax?

In the latest exposé in News24’s “Mashatile Unmasked” investigative series, the publication claims property development company Valumax pocketed R90 million from a land deal with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements in November 2022.

This after the company reportedly bought 26 pieces of land in Pienaarspoort from 18 property owners for R188.7 million and then sold it to the department for R278.8 million on the very same day.

The department has confirmed the land deal with Valumax.

According to News24, Valumax scored multibillion-rand tenders from the department over the years to build several mega housing projects across the Gauteng province.

Gugu Nkosi: Is former girlfriend of Mashatile the ‘weak link’?

So why has Mashatile come under the spotlight in the media for the Valumax land deal?

In August 2023, News24 reported that one of Valumax’s executive directors and an admitted friend of the deputy president, Teddy Greaver, made four payments, totalling R900 000, to Umcebo Projects. The Pienaarspoort land deal followed shortly thereafter.

Umcebo Projects belongs to Mashatile’s former lover Nkosi.

The report also revealed between May 2018 and February 2020, Valumax donated R29.5 million to the ANC during which time, Mashatile was the ruling party’s treasurer-general.

Valumax director on payments to Nkosi’s company

In the previous report, Greaver responded to the payments made to Nkosi’s Umcebo Projects as follows:

“Yes, I can confirm I personally made payments of R800 000 to Umcebo Projects towards the end of 2019 and the start of 2020 – to assist them in meeting their salary and supplier obligations.

“I was advised by Mr Keith Khoza, a long-standing friend, that Umcebo Projects were awaiting payment(s) from a project. Mr Khoza advised that the monies would be repaid once the company’s financial position has been stabilised.”

Khoza is a longtime friend of and political advisor to Mashatile. Since the late 1990s, Khoza has been a friend of and a political advisor to Mashatile.

Tenderpreneur acquaintances and blue light brigade heavies

In 2023, Mashatile was in the headlines for allegations of tenderpreneur acquaintances assisting him to maintain an opulent lifestyle and for his VIP Protection Unit assaulting three military police trainees on the N1 highway, in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The first report in News24’s exposé series in June last year, alleged that the deputy president made frequent use of the multimillion-rand Cape Town mansions of state capture-linked tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, as well as businessman Ndavhe Mareda who has received substantial Eskom coal supply contracts.

It is further alleged, during these stays, the deputy president would reportedly host wild parties during which “expensive alcohol would be consumed, and romantic relationships pursued”.

From top left: Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and a drone image of Sodi’s former Clifton home, in Cape Town. Photos: Instagram, Jacques Nelles and Drones and Pixels/ Google

Mashatile ‘safe’ from Gugu in R37m Waterfall mansion

In July, News24 reported that, according to deeds records, the massive 1 400-square metre Waterfall estate mansion, Mashatile, is registered on a 99-year lease to Legacy Properties.

The directors of the company are the deputy president’s son, Thabiso, and his son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo, who is married to his daughter, Palesa.

As to why Mashatile was not staying in Oliver Tambo House, his official residence on the Bryntirion Estate, his son explained that the deputy president was forced to move because of threats he received in March 2023 from Nkosi, shortly after he married Hlumile Mjongile.

