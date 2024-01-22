Mandla Msibi’s future hangs in the balance as disciplinary process gets going

The ANC Mpumalanga Provincial Treasurer could be booted out of the ANC if found guilty of sabotaging the party's 112th Birthday celebrations.

ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa said he would not rule out expulsion or any other punitive measure if ANC provincial treasurer, Mandla Msibi, and his co-accused are found guilty of trying to sabotage the ANC.

Msibi who is also the MEC of Coorporatve Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in Mpumalanga has been suspended from the ANC pending a disciplinary process, which could take two months to release its findings.

Highest ranking member accused of sabotage in the province

Msibi and two other ANC members are accused of trying to sabotage the party’s 112th Birthday celebrations.

In an interview with The Citizen, Chirwa said there was strong evidence to suggest that Msibi and his co-accused hada case to answer to.

“These charges would not be brought if there was no sufficient evidence,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa said there were different possibilities in punitive measures. He said it all depended on the evidence and on the conduct of the accused in the matter.

“I do not want to preempt anything it could be a fine it could be anything we just have to see how it goes,” Chirwa said.

According to Chirwa, Msibi who is a well-respected figure in the ANC in Mpumalanga was not happy with the charges he faces.

“He may not be happy but the PDC must satisfy itself and test the evidence that is there. We are not saying he is guilty but we are just making sure,” he said.

According to Chirwa, Msibi had been helping put together the ANC’s 112th Birthday celebrations along with other PEC members.

“He was there helping even with the golf day. We are just making sure,” he said.

He denied speculation that Msibi was a member of the MK Party.

“He is not a member of the MK Party. That we can tell you, he is an ANC member. These are ANC issues,” Chirwa said.

Zuma not welcomed in Mpumalanga

Meanwhile, Chirwa said former president Jacob Zuma was not welcome to engage with ANC members in that province since he was the “founder” of the MK party.

“He has left he has no businesses engaging our structures,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa said ANC members who had now joined the MK are mostly those that had left a long time ago.