Criminal complaint laid against Mashatile’s former lover after she threatened to kill him

Citizen Reporter

A criminal complaint has been opened against a former girlfriend of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, after she allegedly threatened to kill him.

According to a Sunday Times report, the criminal complaint was opened by Keith Khoza, a representative of Mashatile.

Former lover tried to gate crash wedding

It came after Mashatile’s former girlfriend, businesswoman Gugu Nkosi, tried to gate-crash the deputy president’s traditional wedding last weekend.

Mashatile wed Humile Mjongile on Sunday last week.

‘I want him dead’

In addition to trying to access the wedding, Nkosi recorded a conversation she had with another of Mashatile’s former girlfriends, saying she wanted him dead.

“I want him dead! I’ve changed my mission. You were going to hear about me in the news that I have killed the deputy president,” Nkosi said. “Yesterday, I was going to hit them. Everybody was going to die. I had an R5 and R36 [rifles]. You know, we were going to be arrested, but they would be dead.”

Nkosi admitted to sending the recording to Mashatile and Khoza, to “scare them”.

‘Angry and betrayed’

Nkosi told the publication that she felt betrayed and that Mashatile never ended their relationship.

“I was fuming, I was angry and felt betrayed,” she said.

“As far as I know, we are still in a relationship because we never broke up. He never told me it’s over and I also never broke up with him.”

She also alleged that Mashatile would give her between R200 000 and R500 000 every month. She said he last gave her money in December.

Khoza admitted that Mashatile and Nkosi had been romantically involved but denied all the other allegations she made.

SSA alleged to be behind campaign

Khoza also alleged that some people within the State Security Agency (SSA) were behind the campaign to get Nkosi to harass Mashatile.

Mashatile allegedly suspects it was meant to scupper his campaign to become deputy president.

Mondli Gungubele, who was the minister in charge of the SSA at the time, was also accused of encouraging Nkosi to harass Mashatile.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about … there is no evidence whatsoever to prove these allegations … I work with Paul, he’s my deputy president. He’s never uttered any of these things to me,” Gungubele told the Sunday Times in response.

