Deputy president Paul Mashatile rushed to hospital after collapse
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Photo: X/@GovernmentZA
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly been rushed to hospital after collapsing during a public event in Limpopo.
Mashatile was attending the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen at the time.
This is a developing story.
