By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

14 Sep 2024

Deputy president Paul Mashatile rushed to hospital after collapse

Mashatile was attending the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen at the time.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Photo: X/@GovernmentZA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reportedly been rushed to hospital after collapsing during a public event in Limpopo.

This is a developing story.

