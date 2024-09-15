WATCH: Mashatile ‘sick’ days before collapse [VIDEO]

Mashatile did not eat just days before his collapse on stage, complaining of 'food poisoning or something'.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile complained of feeling ill just days before he collapsed mid-address at an event in Limpopo.

Mashatile was attending the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen on Saturday when he fell ill and had to be escorted off stage by security.



His spokesperson Keith Khoza told The Citizen the deputy president was treated for dehydration.

It came just days after Mashatile had battled “food poisoning” that left him weak.

Speaking at the Tshwane University of Technology on Friday, Mashatile revealed that there were plans for him to give his Ronnie Mamoepa Inaugural Annual Lecture remotely because of his poor health.

“Thursday morning I was sick. I had food poisoning or something.

“My office was very worried because as I came back home, even on the plane, I did not eat. They were worried whether I would be able to come.”

He said he felt “much better” on Friday and insisted on addressing students.

Watch Mashatile explain his ill health

Yesterday at the Tshwane University of Technology, the Deputy President Paul Mashatile did mention that he was sick. "Food poisoning" allegedly.#PaulMashatile #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/vCtYlrys1B — Au Ro Ra (@AuRoRa92578521) September 14, 2024

Collapse

Mashatile’s collapse on Saturday sparked concern and calls for calm from Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba.

In a video of his address, Mashatile could be seen battling to speak as he looks down at his speech. Disorientated, he takes a short break before attempting to continue. Seconds later he sways, collapses, and is caught by a security official.

Watch Mashatile collapse on stage

#southafrica #mashatile #nwamitwaday #day #capetown #vicepresident #collapse #limpopo ♬ original sound – Yatify @yatifyx Deputy President Paul Mashatile has collapsed on the podium while addressing N’wamitwa Day in Tzaneen in Limpopo. He was rushed to hospital. Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says Mashatile is fine after the collapse. Ramathuba says the public should not be alarmed by the situation. She suspects that heat exhaustion could have led to the collapse. She however did not reveal where Mashatile was taken for treatment after the collapse. #southafricans

“He was addressing a meeting when he started feeling unwell. Security took him to a car and he was taken to another location for assessment by medical personnel. Rushing him to a hospital would have taken longer, and may have complicated issues further.

“Medical professionals checked his condition and found nothing serious. They cleared him shortly after,” Mashatile’s spokesperson Keith Khoza told The Citizen.

Khoza said temperatures in the area had reached as high as 39 degrees and Mashatile was found to have been dehydrated.

“He is in good spirits, as he usually is, and there is no cause for alarm,” he added.

Mashatile is expected to return to Gauteng on Saturday, following the incident.

Hot and dry weather

Ramathuba also blamed the hot weather, telling those who attended the event that “it could have happened to anyone”.

One resident, Excellent Ngobeni, told The Citizen others had collapsed because of the heat.

“It is very hot here in Limpopo. My child, Nhlamulo, also collapsed on the way to extra lessons. I am not surprised that the deputy president collapsed.”

N’waMitwa Day celebrations

According to the Limpopo government, Mashatile was attending the event in his capacity as Chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on matters of traditional and Khoi-San leaders.



“The N’waMitwa Day is aimed at commemorating the inauguration of Her Royal Highness Hosi Dr N’waMitwa II, which took place on 29 August 2008 as a pioneer woman traditional leader among the Vatsonga people. The installation of Hosi N’waMitwa II advances the Constitutional values of gender equality and non-discrimination in the country,” the government said of the event.

Just hours before he arrived at the event, Mashatile was welcomed with songs and dancing by the community of the Greater Tzaneen at a tree-planting ceremony at the Valoyi Cultural Village.

Additional reporting by Tshehla Cornelius Koteli and Alex Japho Matlala.

