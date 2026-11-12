Disabled get new boss as Nyoka-Banjwa takes over at DPSA

Nyoka-Banjwa said her first task is to restore DPSA to what it was meant to be: a well-funded, inclusive national voice.

The newly appointed CEO of Disabled People South Africa (DPSA), Ncikazi Nyoka-Banjwa, has pledged to revive the organisation and strengthen its position as a leading voice for the rights of people with disabilities.

DPSA recently announced Nyoka-Banjwa’s appointment, tasking her with overseeing the organisation’s internal management and external engagements with government, partners, funders and the disability sector.

DPSA recently announced Nyoka-Banjwa’s appointment

She holds a master’s degree in disability studies from the University of Cape Town and has 21 years of experience as a social worker.

Nyoka-Banjwa has also held senior positions in government and worked with non-profit organisations.

Her academic work included research with the Masters Foundation into the experiences of young people with disabilities transitioning from high school to post-school education.

As CEO, Nyoka-Banjwa will be responsible for the organisation’s day-to-day operations, including administration, governance support and staff management.

She will also work to strengthen relationships with provincial structures, government departments and other stakeholders.

She will represent DPSA in external engagements and work with its national executive committee to implement the organisation’s mandate.

Represent DPSA in external engagements

“My appointment to this position is a commitment to DPSA’s members to lead the organisation towards a greater future,” said Nyoka-Banjwa.

She added she was honoured and ready to take on the responsibility, describing herself as a woman with a disability and a daughter of the movement.

“My first task is to restore DPSA to what it was meant to be – a well-funded and inclusive national voice.

“I will bring real partnerships with the government, NGOs and the corporate sector. I will not beg, I will negotiate our rightful share. DPSA will stop being consulted last,” she said.

Nyoka-Banjwa pledged to work with the organisation’s leadership to develop position papers, strengthen its provincial structures and rebuild branches, particularly in rural villages and townships.

She identified fundraising and resource mobilisation as critical priorities, saying sustainable funding was necessary to support activism and advocacy across all nine provinces.

Championing of disability rights in South Africa

She also promised to elevate DPSA’s role as a champion of disability rights in South Africa and lead efforts to establish a disability apex organisation in SA.

DPSA chair Patrick Mahlakwane welcomed her appointment, saying the organisation had been operating without a CEO.

“We are delighted to have appointed a new CEO, a woman and person with a disability. I think it has been long overdue,” he said.

“Now that we have a CEO, we expect the organisation to become more visible, robust and continue advocating for the rights of people with disabilities.”

Mahlakwane said Nyoka-Banjwae’s experience as a wheelchair user, combined with her academic qualifications, would bring valuable experience and expertise to the organisation.