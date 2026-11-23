Wynand Beukes will take over in January as annual headline earnings fall 18.5%.

Used-car retailer WeBuyCars has announced a major leadership handover, with co-founder Faan van der Walt set to step down as group CEO at the end of the year as the company navigates a sharp drop in annual profits.

In a Sens announcement accompanying its audited results for the year ended 30 September 2026 on Monday, the board confirmed that deputy CEO and chief digital officer Wynand Beukes will take over as group CEO from 1 January 2027.

Beukes’ appointment to the board will be put to shareholders for ratification at the annual general meeting on 17 February 2027.

Leadership moves within WeBuyCars

Faan van der Walt will transition to a non-executive director role on 1 January 2027 and has been appointed as a consultant for at least the next year to advise on strategic projects.

Co-founder Dirk van der Walt will simultaneously step down as an executive director to serve as Faan’s alternate non-executive director.

Highlighting the incoming CEO’s digital background, the board noted: “Wynand, with his experience as the CDO, brings a wealth of innovation and technological experience with him and is well positioned to navigate the group through the rapidly changing AI environment.”

WeBuyCars’ share price fell 17.53% to R21.45 in morning trade on Monday, from a previous close of R26.01.

Asian imports squeeze margins

The executive transition comes as aggressive competition from competitively priced Chinese and other Asian new-vehicle brands squeezed used-car margins over the financial year.

While group revenue rose 7.2% to R28.3 billion, with vehicles bought up 3% to 185 943 units and sales up 4% to 186 220 units, headline earnings (Heps) fell 18.5% to R764.2 million, or 182.8 cents per share.

Consequently, the board declared a final cash dividend of 17 cents per share, down 43.3% from 30 cents in the prior year, bringing the full-year payout to 50 cents per share.

Management pointed out that Chinese and Asian automakers doubled their share of South Africa’s new passenger car market from 9.2% in 2024 to 20% in 2026, forcing WeBuyCars to cut selling prices to keep stock moving in a deflationary used-car market.

Despite the profit contraction, WeBuyCars grew its share of South African used-vehicle registrations from 10.3% to 10.7% and lifted net cash generated from operating activities by 48.2% to R1 billion.

Supermarkets and digital expansion

To keep pace with its medium-term target of buying and selling 23 000 vehicles a month by FY2028, WeBuyCars expanded its national parking capacity by 25.4%, adding 3 283 bays, through four new supermarkets in Pretoria North, Cape Town, Witbank, and Bloemfontein, alongside a relocated commercial vehicle hub in Centurion.

The group also secured 2.7 hectares of land in Polokwane for a new supermarket development in 2027.

On the digital front, WeBuyCars acquired a 49% stake in salvage auction platform GoBid for R378.9 million in December 2025, and has filed with the Competition Commission to purchase an additional 2% controlling stake for R15.7 million.

Rollout of Inspectify