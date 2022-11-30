Lunga Simelane
Journalist
2 minute read
30 Nov 2022
5:27 am
News

Complaints and disciplinary procedures against judges not run effectively – report

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin said the complaints process against judges needed serious reform.

Judges
Image: iStock
The process of complaints against judges and the dragging of cases continue to be a problem as experts say judges need to reform. Report The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) released a report appealing for a reform of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and offered 11 proposals, with one focusing on determining clear, defined criteria and procedures for selection of the chief justice, along with dealing with disciplinary procedures. According to the report, the process of complaints and disciplinary procedures against judges should be run effectively and efficiently. But, in practice, it was not the case. Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin...

