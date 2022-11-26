Daily news update: Tshegofatso Pule murder, Enyobeni tavern and Sisulu lodges dispute

Citizen Reporter

Convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba has lodged an application at the Johannesburg High Court to appeal the judgment and sentence against him.

Shoba was sentenced to life behind bars in July, after he was found guilty of premeditated murder for masterminding the killing of his eight-month pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule’s murder sent shockwaves across the country after she was found shot and hanged from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on 4 June 2020.

The owners of the Enyobeni tavern in East London, where 21 youngsters tragically died in June, will go on trial on 25 April 2023 for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

The registered licencee of the tavern in Scenery Park, Vuyokazi Ndevu, and her husband, Siyakwamkela, appeared briefly in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

They face charges for allegedly contravening the Liquor Act after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid a criminal complaint against them for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 18 years and instructing their staff to sell alcohol to minors.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has lodged a dispute with the governing party’s electoral committee after she didn’t receive enough branch nominations to be included among the nominees vying for the ANC’s presidency.

The head of the ANC’s electoral committee, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, on Tuesday announced the names of candidates who made the cut for the ANC’s top six leadership ahead of the party’s 55th national elective conference in mid-December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were the only two nominees who received enough nominations from ANC members for the party’s presidential race.

If you did not jump on the “new body, who’s this” bandwagon this year, then you clearly missed the memo.

This as public figures were seen gracing social media with their new bodies; and media personality, Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Conco followed suit.

Laconco astounded her followers on social media; Instagram and Twitter, with her new look following a successful liposuction.

Dazzling in a red and white figure-hugging dress, LaConco says it took her three years to get closer to the “body of my dreams” and that her aim is not to be slim, but to be “well-shaped, beautiful skin and healthy”.

Bradley Grobler’s time at SuperSport United is almost up, at least contractually, as the lethal forward is left with only seven months in his current deal.



“That is for the powers that be. I know my feeling and of course I’d keep him,” said Hunt.

Grobler can sign a pre-contract with any team in January if Matsatsantsa A Pitori don’t make their intentions clear.

Grobler is in his 11th season with SuperSport, and is currently the club’s leading top goal scorer.