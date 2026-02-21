Do you trust the troops? SANDF chief says public confidence and morale ‘has never been higher’

While an expert warns about morale, SANDF chief believes things have never been better.

Despite reports of public mistrust and low morale in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), its chief says confidence could not be higher.

General Rudzani Maphwanya was speaking at the Armed Forces Day commemoration in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day is observed annually to commemorate the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lead the event and address a military that is reportedly demoralised.

“The morale of the people of South Africa and the morale of the SANDF has never been at its highest like now [SIC],” he told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Maphwanya claimed the United Nations had described South African troops as the best ever deployed.

“They are raring to go. They fight, and they have done extremely well so far.”

Defence department says troops are happy, visits on the ground say otherwise

Maphwanya’s comments come three months after parliamentarians rubbished the defence ministry’s claims that morale was high in the SANDF.

The SANDF’s 2024/25 Defence Morale Survey found that soldiers were happier and more confident than in previous years, but the defence committee said oversight visits found a different picture.

“It is important to highlight that the discrepancy between what we encounter in our daily oversight process is not reflected in the report. Although this is not intended to question the legitimacy of the report, we urge the SANDF management to utilise the survey as a tool to close the gap between the report and the lived experiences of soldiers,” committee chair Phiroene Phala said.

Phala further warned that “the morale of the SANDF cannot be ignored, as it has a direct impact on national security.”

The distortion between the report and reality on the ground was also challenged by committee member Carl Niehaus, who questioned whether troops were pressured into giving higher scores on the survey.

In April 2025, Niehaus shared his findings during an oversight visit to the SANDF village in Thaba Tshwane, describing “deplorable” living conditions.

“SANDF Officer Corps promised that all residents would be relocated at no cost to them, assuring us the move would improve their lives. Today, I found most families still languishing in those crumbling flats, their hopes dashed.

“Engaging with them was heartbreaking-mothers and children, already burdened by uncertainty, poured out their frustrations. Some have fathers and husbands deployed in the DRC, with no clarity on their return, and now they face the added stress of this botched relocation.

“They’re forced to pay for their own moves, and no provisions exist for transporting children, who must travel long distances to school from distant, inadequate accommodations.

“The betrayal is palpable; these families feel abandoned. It’s outrageous that the SANDF lied to MP’s during our initial visit. This deception is unacceptable. Those responsible must be held accountable for disrespecting our soldiers’ families, who sacrifice so much for our nation.”

Will Ramaphosa’s decision make it worse?

The president’s recent decision to deploy the military to crime hotspots in Cape Town and Johannesburg has drawn concern from an expert, who warned it may further erode morale in the force.

Stellenbosch University professor Lindy Heinecken said soldiers reacted positively to disaster relief missions, but felt internal crime-fighting deployments were a form of punishment.

“There was a feeling that utilising troops internally means they lose value, exposes their gaps even more, and they risk losing their dignity and pride.”

She also warned that such a deployment would undermine public trust in the military.

“The moment the military is deployed in a law enforcement and coercive role, it has a severely negative effect on the public image of the military.”

“Soldiers have a temper. They become too rough, leading them to assault civilians. It is not good for the community.”

