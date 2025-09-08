Dr Dumisani Bomela: Meet the doctor with dreams of opening doors

'I don’t see the private health sector as a service for those who have money; that’s why my dream is to see a huge portion of the population accessing it.'

“I have a dream of seeing private health care accessed by everyone,” says Dr Dumisani Bomela, a force to be reckoned with in South Africa’s private health sector.

Bomela, a seasoned health practitioner and leader, is now chief executive officer of the Hospital Association of South Africa, an organisation representing private hospitals in the country.

“I don’t see the private health sector as a service for those who have money; that’s why my dream is to see a huge portion of the population accessing it.”

As the CEO of the biggest health sector in the country, his job entails overseeing the affairs and mandate of his organisation.

“The role involves harmonising the sometimes divergent views of our members internally, while externally representing and asserting the industry’s most important issues with key stakeholders,” he said.

The doctor’s five-year plan

In the next five years, Bomela wants to see the organisation being a valued voice in shaping the future of health care, collaborating with other stakeholders to expand access and crafting solutions to address the dire challenges facing health care.

Bomela believes in a democratic leadership style. He said a leader needs to put pride aside and be truly consultative.

“In health care, we are dealing with human lives, which means we cannot afford to be reactive or defensive when policy debates become politicised.

“Transformation is necessary, but it must be thoughtful, inclusive and grounded in reality.

“At the Hospital Association of SA, we will stay anchored in what matters: seeking equity, quality and access.

“That clarity helps us navigate complexity with calmness and consistency. We also lead in the conviction that the private health care sector is a national asset, an indispensable cornerstone of SA’s health system.

“Our commitment to universal health coverage is unwavering, and we continue to demonstrate how health care is not just a social priority, but also an engine for economic growth and national development.”

Rural clinics

Bomela started out as a young doctor in the Eastern Cape in an outreach programme for rural clinics.

“There, I learned what it truly means to serve, to improvise, to care, to lead with heart even in the absence of systems.

“That early experience taught me humility and perspective, which I carry into every boardroom I enter. I try to never lose sight of the people behind the numbers.”

He went from rural hospitals to national health reform. He has experience in public and private health in the areas of clinical service, management and policy analysis.

Previously, he was head of health policy and public affairs at the SA Medical Association and chair of the ministerial advisory committee on health technology.

