Driver of deadly taxi crash on N3 at Van Reenens Pass identified

In the same incident, a Renault Clio with two occupants, driving from Durban, ran over some passengers who were flung out of the minibus taxi.

The mangled wreck of taxi after a deadly crash on the N3 near Van Reenen. Picture: KZN Transport Department.

Preliminary investigations into the deadly crash on the N3 toll at Van Reenen’s Pass, involving a minibus and a truck, found that the taxi swerved into the oncoming traffic lane and collided head-on with the truck.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma on Tuesday.



Accident

There were 18 occupants in the minibus taxi, including the driver. While an initial death toll of 18 had been reported by authorities, this figure was revised down to 17 by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport.

Duma said the taxi, affiliated to UNcedo Taxi Association, was travelling from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg when the accident happened.

“The cause of the minibus swerving is unknown at this stage, but we suspect heavy rainfall, speed, vehicle defect or driver negligence.”

Foreign national

Duma said the investigation established that the truck driver was Zimbabwean and that the truck belongs to Pangolin Logistics.

“We wish to report that according to our quick investigation, the truck driver is a foreign National Mr N Mbedezi, a 37-year-old from Zimbabwe.”

Duma said the truck driver was driving in the fast lane from Johannesburg to Durban while the minibus taxi was travelling in a northerly direction from Durban towards Johannesburg.

He said only one of the occupants of the taxi, a minor girl, survived the accident.

Seven adult males, three adult females, three minor boys and four minor girls died in the crash.

Duma added that in the same incident, a Renault Clio with two occupants, driving from Durban, ran over some passengers who were flung out of the minibus taxi.

Victims identified

Duma said he requested the head of the transport department, Siboniso Mbhele, to visit the surviving girl in hospital.

“We are comforted by the fact that she is recovering in hospital. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

“At this stage, we wish to indicate that according to the owner of the minibus taxi, the families of the deceased have been identified and notified,” Duma said.

Duma said arrangements are being made by the owner and UNcedo Taxi Association for family members to travel to Ladysmith to identify their loved ones.

