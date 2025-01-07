WATCH: N3 toll highway near Van Reenen’s Pass reopened after fatal crash

Five children were among 18 people killed in a crash involving a minibus taxi, a truck and light motor vehicle.

The N3TC manages the busy 415km section of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. Picture: The Witness

The N3 toll highway has been reopened after a horror crash near Van Reenen’s Pass.

Five children were among 18 people killed in a crash involving a minibus taxi, a truck and light motor vehicle at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday night.

The major route connecting Gauteng and KZN was forced to close following the multi-vehicle crash.

Watch the KZN Transport Department speaking about the horror crash

WATCH: Horrific Accident on Van Reenen Pass, N3, which resulted in between 8 and 10 or more people perishing.#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/6DeHUJ7hhF — KZN Transport (@KZNTransport) January 7, 2025

Recovery operations

The N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said motorists should exercise caution following the reopening of the route.

“The recovery operations have been completed at the scene of the multiple car pileup on the N3 toll route which occurred late last night. All lanes on Van Reenen’s Pass, Tugela Main Line and East Ramp plaza have been reopened to traffic.”

Driving style

Dhoogra has urged travellers to continue exercising cautions when travelling along the route.

“Adjust your driving style to the prevailing conditions, reduce speed, keep your headlights turned on, don’t overtake unless it is safe to do so, maintain safe following distances, and remember to always obey the rules of the road and instructions from law enforcement officials.”

Authorities said the cause of the crash is unknown and will be subject to the ongoing investigation.

Bad weather

Meanwhile, with a number of accidents already recorded across the country due to adverse weather conditions, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued further warnings.

The country has been battered by severe thunderstorms since Sunday, with several areas, including the Sun City holiday resort in the North West province, affected when uprooted trees damaged multiple cars.

According to SAWS, the inclement weather forecast is set to continue on Tuesday, warning of disruptive rainfall, hail and strong winds for various areas across the country.

Saws issued Orange and Yellow level warnings KZN, the Highveld of Mpumalanga, extreme eastern parts of the North West, extreme eastern parts of the Free State and south-western parts of Western Bushveld of Limpopo as well as Gauteng.

