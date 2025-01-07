News

7 Jan 2025

04:50 am

WATCH: Scores dead in horror crash on N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass in KZN

The accident happene along the N3 toll route from KZN to Gauteng as holidaymakers returned home.

Scores dead in horror crash on N3 near Van Reenen in KZN

The horrific crash involving a mini-bus taxi and a truck. Picture: X/@RushNews5

At least eighteen people have been killed in a horrific crash involving a mini-bus taxi and a truck at Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident happened between 8:30pm and 9pm along the N3 toll route from KZN to Gauteng.

Watch the scene of the accident on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass

Fatalities

It is understood that 13 adults and 5 children were killed in the accident. In the interests of safety both the Tugela Plaza and Tugela East ramp plazas was closed northbound traffic at the time of the crash.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said traffic was stacked between the Pyramids Motel and Van Reenen Town while emergency services attended to the scene.

Traffic

Dhoogra said traffic was heavily backed up in the vicinity of the crash.

“Reports have also been received of poor weather, heavy mist, and dangerous driving conditions in the area. It is strongly recommended that road users delay travel to this section of the N3 Toll Route until further notice.

“Please reduce speed and remain extra cautious on the roads,” Dhoogra said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Severe storms hit Sun City, several cars damaged

Investigation

Authorities said the cause of the crash is unknown and will be subject to the ongoing investigation.

KZN MEC of Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said the department was distraught at the deaths of the passengers.

“We wish to send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I have requested a comprehensive report from our dedicated RTI team. We issued a statement that since last night, we have noticed an increase in road accidents along the N3, N2 and other routes as a result of heavy rainfall.”

Bus accident

On Monday, at least eighteen people were  injured in an early morning crash involving a bus and a truck on the N3 toll.

The accident happened on the N3 near Colenso as a great exodus of holidaymakers returned back home after the festive season.

The bus was reportedly carrying 57 passengers.

Dhoogra said four people who were entrapped and extricated including others who were injured have been transported to medical facilities.

Poor weather

She  warned that wet weather conditions are currently being experienced along most parts of the N3 Toll Route.

Dhoogra has appealed to road users to please heed warnings.

“Please reduce your speed, maintain safe following distances, and drive defensively, especially in this weather.”

Dhoogra said busy traffic conditions have been experienced since last week with traffic volumes likely to increase even further as holidaymakers continue their homebound journeys.

ALSO READ: Several injured in N3 Toll road bus crash near Colenso

Read more on these topics

Accidents Editor’s Choice festive season KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) National Route 3 (N3) road deaths road safety safety taxi crash trucks

