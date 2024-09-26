Drivers harassed in Gauteng by unlawful users of emergency lights

The offenders utilise blue or red emergency lights to intentionally pester other road users in the best of circumstances and cause fatal accidents at the worst.

Drivers and road users are being tormented in Gauteng by vehicles containing unauthorised emergency lights, leading to collisions.

This is the concern of the Democratic Alliance (DA), who this week called for motorists to be protected from the scourge.

The National Road Traffic Act

The unlawful use of identification lights is an infringement of Regulations 176 and 185 of the National Road Traffic Act, 2000, which was implemented to regulate the safety of motorists and mitigate the uncertainty or misuse of emergency signals.

The National Road Traffic Act specifically authorises vehicles including ambulances and fire engines to be fixed with red flashing lights when responding to emergencies.

The Act says that no person may use a vehicle containing blue lights or capable of releasing blue lights unless they belong to the South African Police Service (SAPS), municipal police, traffic police, or established constituents of the South African National Defence Force when carrying out their obligations.

Moreover, it states that security companies can implement a lens bar on vehicles they own. This bar can include white lights with the word “security” and the owner’s name displayed in black letters. Imperatively, these lights do not revolve or strobe.

It is important to be aware that the legal framework concerning identification lights is pertinent to the vehicle and not the individual using the vehicle.

Although this rule has been made explicit, many motorists have come forward with shocking reports of feeling bullied, intimidated, or lied to by unwarranted vehicles parading blue or red emergency lights.

The DA’s stance

According to DA Gauteng Spokesperson for Community Safety Michael Sun, the party had received numerous reports of vehicles violating the la.

“The DA strongly condemns this reckless behaviour which not only endangers public safety but also erodes confidence in legitimate emergency services,” said Sun.

The party has called, through the Community Safety Committee, for the Gauteng Traffic Police and SAPS to address the illegal operation and implementation of emergency lights on vehicles in Gauteng as a matter of urgency.

