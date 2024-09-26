Mashaba says ActionSA shouldn’t be blamed for Brink removal as Tshwane mayor, DA vows to fight on

DA's Cilliers Brink was voted out as Tshwane mayor on Thursday.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has come to the defence of his party following the ousting of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink from his position as mayor of Tshwane.

After holding the mayoral office in the City of Tshwane since March 2023, Brink was ousted by a vote of 120 councillors in a council sitting on Thursday, with 87 councillors opposing the motion of no confidence against him.

The motion was backed by the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and ActionSA, which collectively hold 117 seats in the council, along with support from Good, the African Independent Congress (AIC), and the Defenders of the People (DOP).

ActionSA recently opted to abandon its multi-party coalition in Tshwane, choosing instead to align with the ANC.

Brink rebuffs removal as Tshwane mayor

In response to his removal, Brink reassured residents that neither he nor the DA would “abandon” them.

“I’m staying in the City of Tshwane. We will make sure that whatever happens to the government of the City of Tshwane that the looters [and] the corrupt that have now come together to remove our government from power will not do the worst.

“We will look at protecting the senior management appointees.

“We will look at ensuring that the disciplinary processes that were started against corrupt officials continue and that even in these difficult circumstances, we will play the role of an effective opposition,” the former Tshwane mayor said.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) condemned Brink’s ousting as Tshwane mayor, criticising ActionSA for leaving the multi-party coalition.

“ActionSA’s traitorous and selfish decision to turn its back on the coalition has destroyed everything that has been achieved thus far.

“Besides, ActionSA did not even have the decency to table its grievances in terms of the written coalition agreement.

“Going against the wishes of the majority of metro residents demonstrates the party’s absolute self-centredness,” the party’s statement reads.

ActionSA, ANC rejoice

Mashaba, on the other hand, defended ActionSA against criticism for working with the ANC, highlighting that his party had previously backed and helped elect two DA mayors, including Brink.

“If any resident is going to blame us for protecting ourselves, that person has got no interest in our wellbeing, and we are happy to leave with it,” he told reporters on Thursday.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni characterised the DA’s time in control of Tshwane as an “eight-year failed reign”.

“If Cilliers Brink were an ANC Mayor, he would be regarded by the same people who defend him now as an average mayor by any objective measurement of the current state of the City of Tshwane,” Ngobeni said in a statement.

Additionally, ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza accused Brink of behaving like a racist and demonstrating a lack of concern for Tshwane residents during his tenure as mayor.

“Today is historical. We really believe that the new leadership of Tshwane will change the outlook of Tshwane

New mayor election soon

The Tshwane council now has 14 working days to elect a new mayor, according to council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

Ndzwanana indicated that the announcement for the council sitting that will elect Brink’s replacement will be made “in due course”.

“The government that is coming in will have to make their plans to fit in within the 14 days because we cannot break the law to say let’s go beyond the 14 days not to elect the executive mayor,” he told reporters.

The speaker stated that Brink’s removal will restore confidence to the residents of Tshwane.

“The people of Tshwane are not happy with what has been happening in the city,” Ndzwanana added.

