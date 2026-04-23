Drug lab shut down: Durban court orders R32m property to be forfeited to state

A foreign national found on the premises was arrested and charged for being in the country illegally.

The Durban High Court has granted a forfeiture order worth approximately R15 million against a commercial property in Newlands East, Durban, that had been used as a clandestine drug laboratory.

The commercial property in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) valued at about R32 million was forfeited to the State on Wednesday.

Search warrant

In March 2024, members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, working with the eThekwini District Task Team, executed a search warrant at Riverhorse Place.

Inside, police discovered two drug compressor machines, a drug mixer, plastic packets suspected to contain methaqualone powder, and 20 litres of unidentified liquid chemicals.

Arrest

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said a foreign national found on the premises was arrested and charged for being in the country illegally.

“The crime scene was handed over to the Hawks’ Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit for further handling. The matter was then referred to the DPCI Asset Forfeiture Investigation Unit, which worked with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to secure a preservation order, culminating in Tuesday’s final forfeiture ruling.”

Auction

Mhlongo said the property will be auctioned, with proceeds covering curator costs and municipal utilities.

“The residue amount will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account, reinforcing the state’s commitment to dismantling organised crime networks and stripping criminals of their illicit gains.”

Assets forfeited

Last month, the NPA in the Eastern Cape secured a High Court order to seize assets worth R800 000 linked to fraud and theft.

The order, granted by the High Court in KuGompo City (formerly East London), authorised the forfeiture of a flat in Quigney, a Chevrolet Utility motor vehicle, and various items of furniture and appliances.

According to the NPA, the order was granted on 17 February 2026 following a preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit on 28 October 2025.

The matter stems from a fraudulent scheme in which a 65‑year‑old pensioner from KuGompo City was deceived by a woman known as “Mamavuma”, who posed as a traditional healer operating from a muti shop.