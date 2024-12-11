Dry taps in Polokwane as infrastructure repair work takes place

Polokwane faces an 18-hour water outage as maintenance work begins on the Dap Naude Dam line, affecting key areas such as Serala View and Bendor.

Another water shutdown will hit Limpopo today as Polokwane municipality conducts infrastructure maintenance on the Dap Naude Dam line.

The line supplies the city and surrounding townships and villages with fresh water.

Spokesperson for Polokwane municipality Thipa Selala said the shutdown would last for 18 hours and begin at midnight.

Polokwane shutdown will last for 18 hours

“While the supply from Dap Naude is stopped, Lepelle Northern Water, a state-owned water utility responsible for water provision in Polokwane and surrounding areas on behalf of the department of water and sanitation, will continue to provide water to the city and other areas.”

“Affected areas are high laying such as the Polokwane central business district Serala View and Bendor.”

ALSO READ: Limpopo roads chief booted out over wasteful expenditure

“We appeal to residents to use water sparingly. Our technicians will be working round the clock to ensure water is restored in time as articulated,” said Selala.

The shutdown comes after Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni outlined government interventions to restore water in various municipalities in Limpopo.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting last week, Ntshavheni said there were tangible efforts in place to address water shortages in municipalities in the country, Polokwane included.

Efforts to address water shortages

She said the department of water and sanitation, National Treasury, South African Local Government Association and the Development Bank of Southern Africa had launched a water partnerships office.

The partnership, the minister said, was meant to help councils to restore water in communities. Ntshavheni said the Olifants Ebenezer Project in Limpopo, which supplies water to the nearly 1.1 million population of Polokwane, was set to increase supply to Polokwane and Capricorn municipalities.

ALSO READ: Polokwane Municipality on how to check if your electricity meter is upgraded

She said the project included the construction of pumping stations. It is expected to be completed by July 2025.

The Sinthumule Kutama Project, Ntshavheni said, was targeted at enhancing water access in the Makhado municipal areas. It is on track for completion by January.

The Mooihoek project was designed to upgrade water treatment works and serve 13 villages near Burgersfort.

Projects

Ntshavheni said the project was ready for municipal connection.

The Nebo Bulk Water initiative project in the Sekhukhune district aimed at providing water to 40 villages in Makuduthamaga and Greater Fetakgomo Tubatse municipalities, with contractor appointments expected in the 2025-26 financial year.

ALSO READ: Declare Limpopo disaster area, says premier

Moutse Bulk Water Project is scheduled for completion by September 2025. The project will deliver water to 40 villages under Ephraim Mogale and Elias Motsoaledi municipalities.