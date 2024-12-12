New ANC Thabazimbi mayor elected

Pilane was also described as a no-nonsense cadre with five years of experience in local government.

Finally, the troubled Thabazimbi local municipality in Limpopo has a new mayor, speaker and chief whip.

During its first sitting following municipal by-elections last week, the municipality’s council elected Tumisang Pilane as mayor.

Councillor Dingaan Sebata was elected Speaker of Council and councillor Lettah Ndiweni as chief whip.

‘No-nonsense cadre’

ANC spokesperson in Waterberg Seraka Mabeka said the new mayor is a tried and tested cadre of the movement, a former ANC youth league leader, and branch chairperson with more than five years of good leadership.

Pilane was also described as a no-nonsense cadre with five years of experience in local government.

Regional secretary Rufus Mahoro hailed it a new era in Thabazimbi and said it came with the support of many from different political parties in the council.

“The ANC in Waterberg views this as a demonstration of commitment by all parties, to work towards a common goal for the people of Thabazimbi.

“The ANC wishes this cohort of councillors, all of the best, as they toil hard to improve the delivery of services in Thabazimbi,” he said.

Councillors fighting for control of the municipal bank account

The beleaguered municipality was previously run by parallel structures of two mayors, chief whips, council speakers and chief financial officers.

The protracted fight within the council saw the municipality spend over R15 million on legal challenges from the Polokwane High Court up to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

While politicians fought, communities went without basic needs such as water, electricity, and waste collection.

Sewerage spilt into many streets and public spaces, leading to heightened calls for government to intervene.

The Limpopo provincial government invoked the provisions of Section 139 [1] [c], which dissolved the council and placed the municipality under administration.