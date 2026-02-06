DCS contemplates suspending official after dangerous prisoner escape

The escapee is serving a life sentence for serious offences, including attempted murder and attempted rape.

A Correctional Services official is in hot water and may be suspended following the escape of a dangerous prisoner in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Thulani Gcaleka escaped from Sevontein Correctional Centre, under the Pietermaritzburg Management Area, on Thursday.

Life sentence

Gcaleka is serving a life sentence for serious offences, including attempted murder, attempted rape, common robbery, and housebreaking with the intent to commit an offence

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department has contemplated suspending an official following Gcaleka’s escape.

“A preliminary report indicates that the offender was part of a cleaning work team assigned to duties at the prison farm at the time of the escape. An internal investigation has been instituted to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The department will act without hesitation against any form of security breach or deviation from prescribed standard operating procedures. The outcome of the investigation will guide the necessary disciplinary action and corrective measures to be undertaken in line with the Correctional Services Act,” Nxumalo said.

Re-arrest

Nxumalo added that the re-arrest of the escapee remains a priority.

“Anyone who may spot him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to immediately report this to the nearest police station or correctional facility.”

Nxumalo said necessary resources have been mobilised to ensure the swift apprehension of Gcaleka.

Limpopo escapee

Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for an awaiting-trial prisoner who escaped from lawful custody at a prison in Limpopo.

It is understood that the prisoner escaped from the Tzaneen Saps on 24 January, at approximately 11am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers have intensified their search to trace the prisoner.

“The suspect fled the scene on foot and could not be located despite immediate tracing efforts conducted around Tzaneen CBD, Ritavi River, and Lephephane Village. At the time of escape, the suspect was still handcuffed, with the handcuffs locked to the front.”

Anyone with information that may assist police in apprehending the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Themba Ngobeni, on 079 298 9609 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111, visit the nearest police station, or submit information via the MySAPS App.

