Wesbank teen accused of shooting with unlicensed firearm to distract police to appear in court

'Wesbank is one of the gang-ridden townships in the Western Cape.'

A 16-year-old was arrested in Wesbank on Sunday, 8 March, after allegedly being involved in a shooting during the early hours of the morning.

South African Police Service (Saps) members, in collaborative efforts between Crime Intelligence, the Anti-Gang Unit, and the Tactical Response Team, followed up on the incident around 2pm.

Police members were searching for a firearm at a house in Fernkloof Street when gunshots went off outside, which they believe were “possibly fired to distract them”.

While driving in Fernkloof Street, officers spotted the 16-year-old running, and a police chase ensued. The teen ran into a yard before being apprehended. Upon his arrest, authorities found a .357 Magnum CTG firearm in his possession.

Constable Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that the suspect is in police custody and will appear in the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on 10 March 2026.

“Wesbank is one of the gang-ridden townships in the Western Cape where even underage children are recruited by gang groups,” Gwala said.

ALSO READ: Kidnapping on the rise: Here’s how to keep yourself safe

Gangsterism amongst young males

According to a 2025 study by the Commission for Gender Equality, the role of male gangs, particularly in the Western Cape, is historically linked to the displacement of fragmented Coloured communities during apartheid.

Other factors include: broken family structures, absent fathers, social disorganisation in communities and the glamorization of gang life in communities. Societal pressures, poverty, unemployment and poor service delivery also provide youngsters with limited opportunities that push them toward gangs and alternative means of economic survival and self-preservation.

High unemployment rates amongst youth, race, marginalisation and the pressures of society have been linked to young men seeking validation in dangerous places. According to the outcomes of the study, father absence is a major cause of male gang involvement, “with many former gang members reporting emotional voids and lack of guidance at home”.

This study was conducted in three provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape, where 38 male former gang members (street and prison gangs) and 27 key informants (state officials, civil society, and academics) participated.

It was concluded that, although gangs provide a sense of family and belonging, this was achieved through male closeness that was founded on substance abuse, violence, and the misuse of the concept of masculinity.

Unlicensed firearm arrests

Meanwhile, police also apprehended two other males after they were found with unlicensed firearms in Manenberg. A 50-year-old male was arrested for unlicensed firearm possession, and a 32-year-old foreign national was also apprehended after a replica firearm was discovered in his possession.

According to Saps reports, they were arrested by Public Order Police during an intelligence-driven operation conducted in Aries Road, Surrey Estate, Manenberg. Both suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court once they have been charged.

READ MORE: Mpumalanga man arrested for alleged rape and murder of 7-year-old