Durban CBD murder: Police investigate killing of foreign national

The reason for the attack remains unclear.

The police have opened a murder case after a foreign national was allegedly beaten to death in Durban CBD on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

Here is what is known so far.

“Police in KwaZulu-Natal have opened a murder case for investigation following an incident in which a foreign national, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was allegedly assaulted to death by a group of people on Thursday morning, 22 October 2026,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said.

The police also outlined the scale of the alleged attack.

“It is further alleged that the victim was then assaulted by a group of about 50 people and was declared dead at the scene,” Saps stated.

How the attack unfolded on Dr Pixley kaSeme Street

Police described the events leading up to the killing.

“Information available at this stage suggests that a group of people was marching along Dr Pixley kaSeme Street towards Maud Mfusi Street,” police explained.

Media reports say CCTV cameras monitoring the CBD captured the marchers as they moved through the area.

“Two males reportedly broke away from the group and approached a man who was on the roadside,” Saps noted.

The footage reportedly shows the pair speaking to the man. When the cameras later returned to the scene, protesters had allegedly left.

Investigation under way and motive unknown

Further reports state that the man was lying on the ground when the footage resumed.

He reportedly had swelling at the back of his head. Media reports also said police had not yet established what was used in the assault.

Police said investigators were working to trace those responsible.

“Police are following several leads and using all investigative aids to identify possible suspects,” Saps said.

The reason for the attack remains unclear.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, and community members are urged not to spread unverified information,” police warned.