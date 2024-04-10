E-tolls scrapped, but gantries will remain operational – Chikunga

Road users will no longer be charged for use of the controversial e-toll network from midnight on Thursday.

Despite the scrapping of the e-tolls system, the gantries will be repurposed for other uses such as road safety, according to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Two weeks ago, the cancellation of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) electronic tolling gantries was published in the government gazette.

This followed prolonged negotiations between National Treasury, Gauteng government and the Department of Transport over a funding impasse once e-tolls were officially switched-off.

It was agreed that Treasury will pay 70% of the R47 billion debt, with the Gauteng government to pay the remaining 30%.

E-tolls withdrawn

Addressing the media in Centurion, Chikunga noted the public outrage when e-tolls were introduced in 2013 and acknowledged that government could have consulted widely and done things differently, but said it was “water under the bridge”.

Chikunga confirmed that road users will no longer be charged for use of the controversial e-toll network from midnight on Thursday.

“After midnight tomorrow, e-tolls will no longer exist. However, the ring roads that formed part of this scheme will remain national roads,” she said on Wednesday.

“We hope that the withdrawal of e-tolls will give Gauteng motorists and South Africans in general certainty after a long period of uncertainty.”

The minister said the process of getting rid of e-tolls was not easy as the issue on how the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) was going to repay the debt it incurred to build the road infrastructure and how the network will be maintained in the future lingered.

Chikunga highlighted that she, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi found common ground on alternative funding solutions for the GFIP debt repayment as well as deal with the backlog of maintenance and rehabilitation costs.

“Gauteng will fund the roads and they will remain national roads and therefore, Sanral using that money will operate and maintain the roads. Sanral will do this on behalf of the Department of Transport.”

Chikunga pointed out that the memorandum of agreement states that the user-pay principle remained a government policy.

Watch the briefing below:

E-tolls to remain operational

The minister also said the gantries and its cameras will, however, be operational and used for purposes such as finding stolen vehicles and speed enforcement.

“It is important to note that although these roads are no longer going to be tolled, the benefits of improved roads remain and the gantries, which have been installed for use on this scheme, will continue to be used for other functions, such as fighting crime.”

She added that due to potential delays in the postal system, invoices would still be received sometime after e-tolls are switched-off.

Meanwhile, Sanral engineer Louw Kannemeyer further pointed out that e-tags will continue to be used at conventional toll plazas on national roads across South Africa.

“The e-tag is a payment instrument and it remains effective and operational countrywide,” he told the media.

Kannemeyer explained that e-tags have proven to be useful at plazas as they were more convenient for motorists rather than stopping them and present either cash or a card to facilitate payments.