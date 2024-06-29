JUST IN: Light magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng
According to Volcano Discovery, a possible earthquake occurred near Johannesburg on Saturday just before 8:30pm.
There were no reports of any damages or injuries after a light magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Gauteng.
“Details of the quake (if it is one) are so far unkown until confirmed by a seismic agency, but the event was reported felt,” Volcano Discovery said.
Many people took to social media sharing their experiences.
There we go. Definitely widespread quake… #Tremor https://t.co/fFKgIYRJRH pic.twitter.com/JujIPoDnap— CATHERINE CONSTANTINIDES (@ChangeAgentSA) June 29, 2024
This is a developing story
