News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

29 Jun 2024

08:54 pm

JUST IN: Light magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng

According to Volcano Discovery, a possible earthquake occurred near Johannesburg on Saturday just before 8:30pm.

Light magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng

Picture: iStock

There were no reports of any damages or injuries after a light magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Gauteng.

According to Volcano Discovery, a possible earthquake occurred near Johannesburg on Saturday just before 8:30pm.

“Details of the quake (if it is one) are so far unkown until confirmed by a seismic agency, but the event was reported felt,” Volcano Discovery said.

Many people took to social media sharing their experiences.

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Light magnitude earthquake hits Stilfontein in North West

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg(COJ) earthquake Gauteng

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding: Eskom’s forecast for the rest of winter
Opinion ‘Bunch of losers’: Even in defeat, the ANC and DA refuse to be humble
Local News Community Chat: Would you report your neighbour for having an illegal connection?
Politics WATCH: South Africans losing trust in ANC and DA – Analyst
Politics Dear John: Ramaphosa lambastes Steenhuisen and Zille in scathing letter

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES