JUST IN: Light magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng

According to Volcano Discovery, a possible earthquake occurred near Johannesburg on Saturday just before 8:30pm.

There were no reports of any damages or injuries after a light magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Gauteng.

“Details of the quake (if it is one) are so far unkown until confirmed by a seismic agency, but the event was reported felt,” Volcano Discovery said.

Many people took to social media sharing their experiences.

This is a developing story

