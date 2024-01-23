Earth tremor felt in parts of Joburg and West Rand

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.

It is understood the tremor struck on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

An earth tremor has reportedly been felt across several parts of Johannesburg and the West Rand.

It is understood the tremor struck on Tuesday.

Gauteng Weather shared details of the tremor on X (formerly Twitter).

🔴 BREAKING: TREMOR FELT IN PARTS OF JOHANNESBURG & THE WEST RAND AT 00:29 ON TUESDAY!!! January 22, 2024

Volcano Discovery reported a “magnitude 3.0 earthquake 0.5 km south west of Randfontein in the West Rand District Municipality.”

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries, but social media users took to several platforms to share their experiences.

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) is yet to confirm the magnitude of the tremor.

This is not the first time that an earthquake has hit Gauteng.

In October, an earth tremor was felt across several parts of Johannesburg and the West Rand.

In June 2023, South Africans were awoken by a powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake, which was felt across large parts of Gauteng.

The quake hit the south of Boksburg at approximately 2.38am early on Sunday morning, causing homes and buildings to shake.

Just two weeks later, on 29 June, Johannesburg residents were shaken awake by a 2.9 magnitude quake originating in Soweto.

Big quake in SA

With a number tremors hitting South Africa, the Head of the Archaeology and Geography at Wits University, Professor Gillian Drennan told The Citizen last year that it was very difficult to predict if the country will experience a major earthquake with catastrophic consequences.

“We can’t predict. There are multiple reasons for an earthquake. Are we going to see a huge one like the one that destroyed half of Japan? We are not on a plate boundary so we are not going to see that kind of activity,” he said.

“But we are moving support underground either because of mining or getting water from underground. So when the earth readjusts, it collapses the ground to close up the empty space. That’s how it does it.

