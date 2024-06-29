Nine security guards arrested over cable theft in Johannesburg – City Power

City Power has expressed concern about possible involvement of staff in cable theft.

Johannesburg’s City Power says 15 people, including security guards contracted to the municipal entity, have been arrested for cable theft in a sting operation by police.

City Power expressed disappointment that the security guards in charge of looking after the infrastructure of the entity were implicated in theft of municipal property.

“Out of the 15 suspected cable thieves, nine are security officers contracted by City Power, something we find deeply concerning,” the utility said in a statement.

Police operation

City indicated that the security officers were among some of the internal collaborators that the utility has been tracking.

“This group of suspects were nabbed between Friday and Saturday morning during a multipronged joint operation between the entity’s security risk management and law enforcement agencies led by Saps [South African Police Service] essential Infrastructure task team,” the utility said.

City Power revealed the first three suspects were caught at a scrap metal dealership in the Joburg CBD.

“Leads were followed on more and later in the evening, three more men were arrested in the Inner-city along the underground tunnels,” the entity said.

City Power further said it was concerned about the presence of unauthorised people in underground tunnels around the city especially after the Bree Street explosion.

“This was particularly worrying given the catastrophic destruction that occurred several weeks ago in Braamfontein as a result of theft and vandalism in these tunnels.”

Joburg’s theft, vandalism problem

In Reuven at City Power head offices, two security guards were apprehended after the cable that was confiscated from a scrap metal dealer in the inner city was found in their car, ready to be taken out of the salvage yard.

“We strongly condemn this conduct and assure the public that even those among us implicated will not be spared.

“We have never ruled out the involvement of our contractors and staff in the theft and vandalism problem,” he said.

City Power added that the involvement of internal staff in allegations of theft undermines efforts of combating the scourge.

