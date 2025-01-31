AmaXhosa Kingdom distances itself from chief arrested for assaulting two women [VIDEO]

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi condemned the assault and bystanders' inaction.

A traditional leader from the Eastern Cape, a chief, has been arrested after viral videos showed him allegedly assaulting two women in Sholorha Location, Elliotdale, prompting the AmaXhosa Kingdom to distance itself from his actions.

The first video shows two women seated on what appears to be crates. As the video begins, the chief is seen striking one of the women several times. In the background, people can be heard laughing.

In the second video, one of the women stands up to defend both of them, stating, “This is an elderly; I told you to leave her and go inside the house.”

The assaulter retorts by questioning the relevance of her age, and then proceeds to strike both women.

This man, known as Inkosi Ngubesilo Njuqwana from Sholorha, Ward 15, Xhora, has been caught on video beating up women while other men recorded him on their mobile phones. The video, which has surfaced on social media, has sparked outrage from the public, with many calling for the…

The incident has drawn condemnation from government officials and traditional leadership.

Traditional leader arrested for assault

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect, identified as a traditional leader from Sholorha, Ward 15, Xhora.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa reported that the incident occurred on Thursday.

She noted that law enforcement followed up on the matter, resulting in an assault case being opened for investigation.

However, preliminary inquiries did not yield any results, as the suspect was unavailable.

“Detectives attached to Elliotdale Saps were hot on the heels of the suspect, and he was later arrested,” Mawisa stated.

The suspect has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear at the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to Mawisa, the motive of the assault remains unclear and “forms part of the continuing investigation”.

“Saps strongly condemns acts of GBV.

“Such heinous crimes have no place in our society. Saps remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, particularly women and children,” Mawisa emphasised.

AmaXhosa kingdom responds to assault

The AmaXhosa Kingdom, through its spokesperson, Chief Bangisizwe Ndabele Mtoto of the Nqadu Great Place, also condemned the incident.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Kingdom distanced itself from the chief’s actions.

“The actions depicted in this video are not only shocking but stand in stark contrast to the values of respect, dignity, and integrity that are at the core of our royal heritage,” stated Chief Mtoto.

“As a kingdom, we prioritise the well-being and safety of all community members, particularly the vulnerable, including women, children, and the elderly. We emphasise that abuse against women will not be tolerated in our kingdom.”

The Kingdom’s statement emphasised that such behaviour contradicts the fundamental principles of traditional leadership.

“Such brutality is not only unethical, but also undermines the very essence of royalty. Chiefs are entrusted with the responsibility to lead with compassion and to protect the rights of all individuals. We cannot and will not condone behaviour that reflects the opposite.”

Justice minister condemns assault and bystanders’ inaction

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi said she was outraged by the incident.

“The disturbing video of two women being brutally abused by a man who allegedly holds a position of royal authority has left me with a deep sense of outrage and disgust,” Kubayi stated.

She particularly criticised the bystanders’ inaction, noting that “other versions of the videos show other men passively watching as these women are being beaten.

“Their silence and inaction make them complicit in this atrocity.”

Social development intervention

MEC for Social Development Bukiwe Fanta also weighed in on the incident, particularly addressing concerns about one of the victims being elderly.

“This despicable act of violence against a vulnerable member of our community is completely unacceptable and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness. Elderly individuals deserve our respect, care, and protection,” Fanta declared.

The department of Social Development has announced plans to reach out to local organisations to provide support services to the victim and her family.

Fanta emphasised the department’s commitment to combating violence in communities.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences violence to report it immediately to the authorities and seek help.”

Collective social responsibility

The AmaXhosa Kingdom has called upon all its members and the broader community to unite against such acts of violence.

“Let us work collectively to ensure that our values are upheld and that justice is served.”

Meanwhile, the police have urged the public to report any incidents of gender-based violence to their nearest police station or through the Saps Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about leadership accountability and societal responsibility in addressing gender-based violence.

“Let this cowardly action remind us of our collective responsibility to create a society that values and respects the dignity and humanity of all individuals, particularly women and girls,” Kubayi noted.