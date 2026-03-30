‘EC Nigerian King’: Police fire rubber bullets as vehicles stoned and set alight

The peaceful protest organised by March and March turned violent.

Civil society, along with various political parties and traditional leaders, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest the coronation of the “so-called Igbo Nigerian king” in KuGompo city, formely known as East London.

The peaceful protest organised by March and March turned violent after protestors called for the government to deport all those involved in the coronation.

According to reports, the violence began as traditional leaders were addressing the crowd.

A group apparently started throwing stones at buildings, vehicles and property. They then set alight various vehicles, including taxis and a van, on the road.

Police retaliated by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Watch: Vehicles set alight in KuGompo City as peaceful protest truns violent

[WATCH] Protesters have torched vehicles and buildings allegedly belonging to foreign nationals in protest against the installation of a Nigerian king in the Eastern Cape. @Sipha_KemaSA reports pic.twitter.com/g5lH1nNKu3 – Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 30, 2026

This is a developing story.