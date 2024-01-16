EFF councilor accused of stealing guns from police ‘should be denied bail’ – ActionSA

ActionSA wants EFF Limpopo councilor, Jacob Seshoka, to be denied bail for allegedly stealing police guns.

ActionSA in Limpopo says the Seshego Magistrate’s Court should deny bail for an EFF councilor accused of stealing guns, bullets and explosives from a police office in Polokwane.

The councilor Jacob Seshoka is expected to make an appearance at the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to ActionSA there are other crimes that Seshoka has been accused of but had managed to run away from.

No bail for gun stealing councilor

ActionSA Limpopo spokesperson Malebo Kobe said if the court grants bail to Seshoka and his co-accused this would send the wrong message to the community.

“If he does get bail he could try and deal with the evidence and what kind of message would that send to the community. He stole from the state that should not be tolerated,” she said.

A new councilor should be elected

Malebo said ActionSA would be appealing to the Polokwane municipal council and the EFF to have the councilor removed from official duties and call for fresh by-elections.

“Residents have service delivery problems and the councilor is behind bars this cannot carry on forever and it does not give a good impression that the councilor is being accused of stealing guns from the state,” Kobe said.

Kobe said ActionSA was shocked that the EFF had remained mum on the issue even though the matter had been in the public domain for some time.

“Why are they not saying anything about what their councilor did? This is a problem because we cannot have unethical leaders leading communities,” she said.

Seshoka will be making his second attempt at a bail application as he was not successful in his last appearance. The ward that he is in charge of is in the same cluster of wards where EFF president Julius Malema comes from.

Polokwane is an essential home ground for the EFF and the leadership of the party has placed a strong emphasis on getting members there.