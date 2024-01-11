Well wishes pour in for Black Coffee, with Enhle Mbali’s cryptic post scrutinised

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali got married in 2011 and divorced after eight years. The relationship has made headlines even after their split.

Tributes have poured in for DJ and producer Black Coffee after being inviolved in an accident. Pucture:blackcoffee/Instagram

Shortly after it was announced that Black Coffee was involved in an accident, tributes flooded in for the Grammy award winning South African DJ, with some assuming his ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s reaction to his ordeal.

In the early evening hours on Wednesday Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo’s management team released a statement on all his social media pages informing fans that the star was involved in an accident while traveling from a show in Brazil en route to Mar del Plata, Argentina.

“It resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” the statement read. Black Coffee’s management confirmed he was receiving “the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team.”

Tributes pour in

‘Black Coffee’ and ‘speedy recovery’ sat atop the trends list after the statement confirmed the accident. The statement garnered more than a 150 000 reactions on his Instagram alone.

One of the assumed reactions was Mbali’s Instagram stories, where she posted a video of international producer Fleiva Music making a song from the sound of babies.

But what caught people’s attention was the caption, which read “Best thing I’ve heard this year,” the reel was posted soon after Coffee’s statement. Black Coffee was married to the actress for eight years, with their split coming in 2019.

If you’re wondering how Black coffee got injured on that plane accident…



this is happened.. pic.twitter.com/jFr1HryEFA January 10, 2024

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said he spoke with the DJ’s family on Wednesday night.

“I wish you a speedy recovery Black Coffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world. I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana.”

The EFF wishes Nkosinathi Black Coffee Maphumulo a speedy recovery.



Our prayers are with you Black Coffee🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/m3qxJPsH8R — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 11, 2024

Political party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shared a brief statement wishing the DJ well.

“The EFF wishes Nkosinathi Black Coffee Maphumulo a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you Black Coffee.”

Get well soon my brother 🙏 https://t.co/QhO3rqIqze — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) January 10, 2024

Show cancellation

Black Coffee was set to perform at the Mute club in the city on Sunday, 7 January. His show was reportedly cancelled after his hospitalisation.

“Dear fans of Argentina, Black Coffee regrets to inform you that following severe air turbulence on his private direct flight from Florianopolis [in Brazil] to Mar del Plata tonight, he had to make an emergency landing at the Montevideo Airport [in Uruguay],” averred the nightclub’s statement.

“He suffered severe blows to his body and at this moment he is admitted to a hospital in the city under observation.

“We regret to inform you that he will not make it to today’s show. He apologises to his fans and regrets what happened. His show will be rescheduled,” the announcement read in Spanish.

