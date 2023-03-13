Mashaba ‘disappointed’ Baloyi’s looming exit from ActionSA leaked to media

Lunga Mzangwe

ActionSA Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, was expected to resign from the party today amid “irreconcilable differences on the running of the provincial structures, and a difference of opinion about policy issues”.

Baloyi set to quit ActionSA

Baloyi joined ActionSA a year ago from the Democratic Alliance and is a former Midvaal mayor. Despite the party’s strong stance against working with the African National Congress (ANC), Baloyi has been one agitating for the party to change its stance.

ALSO READ: ‘Irreconcilable differences’: ActionSA confirms talks over Bongani Baloyi’s political future

However, Herman Mashaba is said to have vehemently rejected the suggestion.

Political analyst Xolani Dube said some who joined ActionSA found they had to navigate between Mashaba’s convictions and the current political climate.

“They are saying if we are not going to be flexible, it means we are going to go hungry and Mashaba is saying I’ll rather go hungry, but he knows very well that he is financially secure.”

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Mashaba and Baloyi declined to go into details about their meeting last Tuesday.

RELATED: Bongani Baloyi ‘will regret his move’ to join ActionSA, says Zille

The Sunday Times reported that Baloyi decided to call it quits following a meeting with Mashaba, national chair Michael Beaumont and Athol Trollip – at which Baloyi was told he was being removed as a provincial chair and be appointed as a national spokesperson.

This is said to have angered Baloyi, who responded that he would rather leave the party.

Mashaba ‘disappointed’

Speaking to The Citizen, Mashaba confirmed he had given Baloyi a proposal on Tuesday but Baloyi requested to be given until Monday.

He said he was disappointed Baloyi’s imminent departure from the party was leaked to the media before ActionSA could make a public announcement on the matter.

“Any further comments will be made after I speak to him tomorrow [Monday]. We are disappointed by the leak because I wanted to inform the senate and the people of Gauteng immediately but he requested to be given time,” Mashaba said.

“I gave Bongani the commitment that I will respect such a discussion and I gave him my commitment that I will not respond until he comes back to me.”

When contacted by The Citizen, Baloyi requested to comment after Monday’s meeting.

– lungam@citizen.co.za

NOW READ: 2024 elections campaign is now in full swing, says Ramaphosa